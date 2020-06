Amenities

932 Austin Drive Available 07/10/20 932 Austin Drive, Radcliff 40160 - **May be available sooner than July 10th ~ Inquire Within**

This cape cod 2-story home has some updated features and is ready for you! One bedroom on the main level and two bedrooms on the upper level & a full bathroom on each level. There is a wood-burning fireplace in the living room and the property has a 1-car garage. The spacious kitchen has an eat-in area and it that looks out into the large backyard. Apply Today!

NOTE: Do not trespass. Tenant Occupied.



(RLNE2311767)