Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Radcliff, KY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Parks at Vine
1000 Azalea Park Trail, Radcliff, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1192 sqft
Located within the Hardin County School District with easy access to Fort Knox and Greater Louisville. Cable-ready units with ceiling fans, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-in closets.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
690 College Dr Apt 6
690 College Dr, Radcliff, KY
2 Bedrooms
$500
This two bedroom one bath apartment is located on the second floor. Property has washer/dryer hookups, central air/heat, fridge and stove. This property is ready for you to call home. (RLNE4448194)
Results within 1 mile of Radcliff

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
802 Greenview Circle
802 Greenview Circle, Elizabethtown, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3668 sqft
802 Greenview Circle Available 07/01/20 306 Greenview Circle - Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Cape Cod executive rental on the 2nd green of Pine Valley Golf Course.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
216 Blue Ridge Way
216 Blue Ridge Way, Vine Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 06/15/20 Come tour this lovely ranch home with a full finished basement. Property has 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms on main level. Basement has large family room, bedroom with attached full bathroom and sitting area. (RLNE3424472)

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
138 Tuscany Ln
138 Tuscany Lane, Vine Grove, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1842 sqft
This beautiful home is a must see! Features hardwood flooring throughout, as well as an open floor plan with split bedroom set-up, 4th bedroom on 2nd floor, fireplace in great room, cathedral ceilings, stainless steel appliances, formal dining room,
Results within 5 miles of Radcliff

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
520 MICHIGAN AVENUE
520 Michigan Avenue, Elizabethtown, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,455
2840 sqft
520 Michigan Ave. - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5854292)

1 of 30

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
214 Sangria Dr
214 Sangria Drive, Vine Grove, KY
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 07/20/20 Room for your whole family!!! Call today to schedule your viewing of this 5 bedroom house! The main level of the house is spacious and features a open concept main area with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 1

Last updated September 24 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
56 Dawson Ln
56 Dawson Lane, Hardin County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Total living area 2342 sq ft has front country porch. Basement two car garage. Ready to rent 30.July 2019 No Pets Allowed (RLNE4775681)
Results within 10 miles of Radcliff

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
710 Summerfield Dr
710 Summerfield Drive, Elizabethtown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2600 sqft
Available March 15th, call today to schedule your viewing of this very well maintained home is located in the Elizabethtown Independent School System, with 3 large bedrooms, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Radcliff, KY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Radcliff renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

