Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:30 PM

1028 Rose Cir Park Hills Ky 41011-1925

1028 Rose Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1028 Rose Circle, Park Hills, KY 41011
Park Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
From the marble entry to the dental molding, the beautiful remodeled bathrooms to the city view, and so much more, this home has it all! Off the entry is a spacious living room with fireplace. Perfect private office space off that room. The first floor master features a spacious double sided closet that walks into the full bathroom with large tub and beautiful tile work. The formal dining room has a walk out to the private deck. Fully equipped sun-soaked kitchen comes with stainless stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. First floor laundry hookups just off the kitchen where there is access to the unfinished basement space. Second floor features 3 spacious bedrooms with tons of closet space. One full bathroom with standing shower and a second large bathroom with two vanities, large tub and shower, and walk-in closet plus walk-out to the rooftop to take in the city view. Parking in garage and 2 car parking pad. Pets considered. Section 8 not accepted. Available early April!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

