1028 Rose Cir Park Hills Ky 41011-1925

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

From the marble entry to the dental molding, the beautiful remodeled bathrooms to the city view, and so much more, this home has it all! Off the entry is a spacious living room with fireplace. Perfect private office space off that room. The first floor master features a spacious double sided closet that walks into the full bathroom with large tub and beautiful tile work. The formal dining room has a walk out to the private deck. Fully equipped sun-soaked kitchen comes with stainless stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. First floor laundry hookups just off the kitchen where there is access to the unfinished basement space. Second floor features 3 spacious bedrooms with tons of closet space. One full bathroom with standing shower and a second large bathroom with two vanities, large tub and shower, and walk-in closet plus walk-out to the rooftop to take in the city view. Parking in garage and 2 car parking pad. Pets considered. Section 8 not accepted. Available early April!