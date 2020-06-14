64 Apartments for rent in Nicholasville, KY with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Nicholasville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Greyson on 27
104 Connell Drive, Nicholasville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1751 sqft
Greyson on 27 is as full of history as it is glamor. Originally a horse and tobacco farm owned by the Daniel Boone lineage, Greyson’s residents get Lexington’s rich heritage with the ultra-lifestyle HILLS Properties is known for.
Results within 1 mile of Nicholasville
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
$
Pickway Korner
1 Unit Available
The August
4070 Victoria Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You owe it to yourself to come see what's new at The August! Within walking distance to The Summit at Fritz Farm, this community is a gem in a lovely residential setting.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Brannon Crossing
1 Unit Available
339 Manitoba Lane
339 Manitoba Lane, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3261 sqft
Available 07/16/20 Glasford Home for Rent - Property Id: 50478 This beautiful new home is in Glasford Subdivision. Redesigned kitchen layout has a butler's pantry, a large walk-in kitchen pantry and a wider dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Nicholasville
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
46 Units Available
Grand Reserve at Pinnacle
4390 Clearwater Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$973
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,343
1450 sqft
Luxury apartment community across 34 acres with on-site features including tennis courts, pool and sauna. Located in the desirable Pinnacle neighborhood, south of Lexington, near the University of Kentucky.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
The Mansion
3820 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$783
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
967 sqft
Luxury apartments available in a wide range of floor plans. Units offer sunrooms, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community gym gives residents access to cardio and weightlifting facilities as well as a free tanning bed.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Racquet Club
3900 Crosby Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$685
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1037 sqft
The Racquet Club Apartments at Lexington-Fayette, KY, are like living at your own resort. Tennis courts, racquetball courts and a pool are just steps away.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Plantation
17 Units Available
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$870
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1313 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Palomar View Apartments in Lexington Kentucky is currently leasing brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments located minutes away from major employers in Fayette County.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Gainesway
16 Units Available
Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$654
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
1225 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Abigail Gardens Apartments
3745 Camelot Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$649
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
910 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Gainesway
18 Units Available
The Element
3200 Loch Ness Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
810 sqft
Just off of Nicholasville Road, this location can't be beat! We are tucked back in a quaint community just off of Nicholasville Road to avoid the busy city life, but just minutes from local dining and shopping including the Fayette Mall, Lexington
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Patchen Oaks
251 Chippendale Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$807
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
980 sqft
Ten minutes from Downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky. Large patios and balconies, lots of storage, tennis courts and a resort-style pool. Fireplaces in living rooms.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
Garden Springs
35 Units Available
Vue Lexington
2070 Garden Springs Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
825 sqft
Welcome to The Vue Lexington...
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
$
6 Units Available
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$739
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1265 sqft
Excellent location close to University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, and Fayette Mall. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, parking, and pool.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Elizabeth Street
1 Unit Available
219 State St
219 State Street, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1908 sqft
NEW LISTING 4 BEDROOM HOUSE!! - 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house is now available! This home features a spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space, a large covered front porch! Close to UK campus! Washer, Dryer, and Microwave come with this partially

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
1850 Old Higbee Mill Road - 206
1850 Old Higbee Mill Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$929
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment living in popular South Lexington location Woods@1850 was designed for discerning residents desiring custom finishes in a peaceful, residential setting.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Elizabeth Street
1 Unit Available
205 Westwood Ct
205 Westwood Court, Lexington, KY
8 Bedrooms
$3,300
3100 sqft
Easy walk to UK! 8 beds with 4 full baths. Additional rooms and tons of space for the price. Plenty of parking. Minutes from UK or Transylvania campus. Washer and Dryer provided. 2 50 gallon hot water heaters.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Gainesway
1 Unit Available
3411 Sutherland Drive
3411 Sutherland Drive, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$850
Tate's Creek Area Duplex for rent! Two bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bath, new LVP flooring downstairs, wood floors upstairs, ceiling fans, fresh paint, and a large shared backyard! Call today before this one is leased!!

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Lansdowne Shadeland East
1 Unit Available
1325 Gray Hawk Rd, Unit 7
1325 Gray Hawk Road, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
Chevy Chase Location! New Contemporary CONDO Just minutes from UK & Downtown! located in the exclusive community of Turkey Foot.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
614 Sherard Circle
614 Sherard Circle, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome boasts a spacious living room and kitchen with eat in dining area. Living area features hardwood floors and carpet in the bedrooms. 2 car attached basement garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Gardenside
1 Unit Available
901 Lane Allan
901 Lane Allen Road, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Ranch house with hardwood floors, new appliances, new light fixtures, new bathrooms and new windows. Large Master with french doors. leading to patio. Oversized garage and shed. Only one pet allowed. No smoking.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1221 Indian Mound Road
1221 Indian Mound Road, Lexington, KY
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
Beyond charming, this newly built home features the coveted Chevy Chase curb appeal and all the amenities and luxuries you are seeking. You will love the curved masonry front walk lined with lush landscaping leading to a covered front porch entry.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Elizabeth Street
1 Unit Available
193 Sioux Road
193 Sioux Road, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
Talk about location! This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex is walking distance to UK Campus, Kroger Field, bus stop, and hospitals.

1 of 30

Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
2949 Candlelight Way
2949 Candlelight Way, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Close to everything UK, football stadium, arboretum, Beautiful Townhome SS appliances in the kitchen with a double oven, hardwood flooring on first level, two more bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. Large first floor master with private bath.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Elizabeth Street
1 Unit Available
201 Forest Park Road
201 Forest Park Road, Lexington, KY
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
2000 sqft
UK CAMPUS HOUSING! Spacious home with room for with room for 5 tenants with the upstairs loft and attached full bath and patio room. Lots of living space and a full unfinished basement. Convenient to EVERYTHING University of Kentucky related.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Nicholasville, KY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Nicholasville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

