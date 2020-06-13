/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:25 AM
10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Nicholasville, KY
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Greyson on 27
104 Connell Drive, Nicholasville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1751 sqft
Greyson on 27 is as full of history as it is glamor. Originally a horse and tobacco farm owned by the Daniel Boone lineage, Greyson’s residents get Lexington’s rich heritage with the ultra-lifestyle HILLS Properties is known for.
Results within 5 miles of Nicholasville
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$806
923 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
Gainesway
37 Units Available
The Metropolitan
3751 Appian Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
931 sqft
Located in what is considered one of Lexington's most charming communities. Includes the following features: large walk-In closets, private balconies/patios, upgraded kitchens and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Gainesway
19 Units Available
The Element
3200 Loch Ness Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
810 sqft
Just off of Nicholasville Road, this location can't be beat! We are tucked back in a quaint community just off of Nicholasville Road to avoid the busy city life, but just minutes from local dining and shopping including the Fayette Mall, Lexington
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
$
6 Units Available
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$739
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1265 sqft
Excellent location close to University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, and Fayette Mall. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, parking, and pool.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Shillito Park
3500 Beaver Place Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$876
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
1125 sqft
A modern community near shopping and restaurants. On-site pool, fitness center, and tanning bed. Waterfall pond on property. Full kitchens, a patio or a balcony, and washer and dryer hookups in each home.
Results within 10 miles of Nicholasville
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
46 Units Available
Springs at Hamburg
2151 West Meeting Street, Lexington, KY
Studio
$970
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1118 sqft
If a high-end living experience in a prime location is the ideal solution to your home search, take a look at the brand-new Springs at Hamburg community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
8 Units Available
Cedarwood Apartments
180 Codell Dr, Lexington, KY
Studio
$474
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$620
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
864 sqft
Cedarwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated April 28 at 02:01pm
$
7 Units Available
Campus Court at Red Mile
935 Red Mile Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$579
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the college campus, nightlife and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool and clubhouse, indoor basketball court and ample green space. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and plenty of options.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
1 Unit Available
Eagle Creek Townhomes
3353 Cove Lake Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
(RLNE2807242)
Similar Pages
Nicholasville 1 BedroomsNicholasville 2 BedroomsNicholasville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNicholasville 3 BedroomsNicholasville Accessible Apartments
Nicholasville Apartments with BalconyNicholasville Apartments with GarageNicholasville Apartments with GymNicholasville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNicholasville Apartments with Parking