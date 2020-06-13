10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Nicholasville, KY

Apartment List
21 Units Available
Greyson on 27
104 Connell Drive, Nicholasville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1751 sqft
Greyson on 27 is as full of history as it is glamor. Originally a horse and tobacco farm owned by the Daniel Boone lineage, Greyson’s residents get Lexington’s rich heritage with the ultra-lifestyle HILLS Properties is known for.
Results within 5 miles of Nicholasville
$
16 Units Available
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$806
923 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Gainesway
37 Units Available
The Metropolitan
3751 Appian Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
931 sqft
Located in what is considered one of Lexington's most charming communities. Includes the following features: large walk-In closets, private balconies/patios, upgraded kitchens and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Gainesway
19 Units Available
The Element
3200 Loch Ness Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
810 sqft
Just off of Nicholasville Road, this location can't be beat! We are tucked back in a quaint community just off of Nicholasville Road to avoid the busy city life, but just minutes from local dining and shopping including the Fayette Mall, Lexington
$
6 Units Available
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$739
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1265 sqft
Excellent location close to University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, and Fayette Mall. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, parking, and pool.
8 Units Available
Shillito Park
3500 Beaver Place Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$876
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
1125 sqft
A modern community near shopping and restaurants. On-site pool, fitness center, and tanning bed. Waterfall pond on property. Full kitchens, a patio or a balcony, and washer and dryer hookups in each home.
Results within 10 miles of Nicholasville
$
46 Units Available
Springs at Hamburg
2151 West Meeting Street, Lexington, KY
Studio
$970
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1118 sqft
If a high-end living experience in a prime location is the ideal solution to your home search, take a look at the brand-new Springs at Hamburg community.
8 Units Available
Cedarwood Apartments
180 Codell Dr, Lexington, KY
Studio
$474
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$620
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
864 sqft
Cedarwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
$
7 Units Available
Campus Court at Red Mile
935 Red Mile Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$579
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the college campus, nightlife and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool and clubhouse, indoor basketball court and ample green space. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and plenty of options.
1 Unit Available
Eagle Creek Townhomes
3353 Cove Lake Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
(RLNE2807242)

