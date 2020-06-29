All apartments in Jefferson County
6420 Labor Ln
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:24 PM

6420 Labor Ln

6420 Labor Ln · (502) 667-4000
Location

6420 Labor Ln, Jefferson County, KY 40291
Fern Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love this 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home with basement and 2 car attached garage located on a quiet cul-de-sac. The home has fresh paint throughout, new water heater, main level master bedroom and bath. There are 3 more bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths also. Enjoy quiet evenings on the deck that is in the fenced in back yard. Schedule your showing now. Will post more pics soon This is a 3 year lease

For more information on this home, please visit https://showmetherental.com/3671 or call 502-667-4000, anytime day or night.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6420 Labor Ln have any available units?
6420 Labor Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jefferson County, KY.
Is 6420 Labor Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6420 Labor Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6420 Labor Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6420 Labor Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 6420 Labor Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6420 Labor Ln offers parking.
Does 6420 Labor Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6420 Labor Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6420 Labor Ln have a pool?
No, 6420 Labor Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6420 Labor Ln have accessible units?
No, 6420 Labor Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6420 Labor Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6420 Labor Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6420 Labor Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6420 Labor Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
