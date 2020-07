Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly carport carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport parking

Rental Houses, 6315 Hanses Dr., Louisville, KY 40219 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Brick Ranch Fenced Carport Rental Home - This is a great 3 bedroom, 1 bath all brick home. It has replacement windows, new paint and new carpet. Has huge fenced back yard and exterior storage. Includes refrigerator and stove, and washer/dryer hookups. The house is1100 sqft and has an over-sized carport. (Dishwasher in photos is not staying.)



SECTION 8: NO



(RLNE2974344)