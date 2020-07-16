All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

5310 Speedway Avenue

5310 Speedway Avenue · (502) 896-2595
Location

5310 Speedway Avenue, Jefferson County, KY 40272
Valley Station

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5310 Speedway Avenue · Avail. now

$699

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Rental Houses, 5310 Speedway Ave., Louisville, KY 40272 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Bonus Room Basement Rental Home - Cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath home located in Valley Station. This home has an unfinished basement and a BONUS room. Perfect for an office and/or study room. You also have an eat-in kitchen, central air, and washer/dryer hook-ups. Convenient location. Close to shopping and the bus line. This home is small, but it's cozy and a great place to call home! Get your app in now before it's gone.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5697718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 Speedway Avenue have any available units?
5310 Speedway Avenue has a unit available for $699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5310 Speedway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5310 Speedway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 Speedway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5310 Speedway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 5310 Speedway Avenue offer parking?
No, 5310 Speedway Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5310 Speedway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5310 Speedway Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 Speedway Avenue have a pool?
No, 5310 Speedway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5310 Speedway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5310 Speedway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 Speedway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5310 Speedway Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5310 Speedway Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5310 Speedway Avenue has units with air conditioning.
