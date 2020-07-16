All apartments in Jefferson County
5310 Rock Ridge Dr

5310 Rock Ridge Drive · (502) 425-6000
Location

5310 Rock Ridge Drive, Jefferson County, KY 40241

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3445 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Monthly rental Furnished $3750. Open. Spacious. Immaculate. Gorgeous home in the desirable Rock Springs subdivision. This 5 years old cutie offers 5 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms, finished basement, 2 car garage and so much more! The beautifully designed open kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining. The kitchen offers Granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, beautiful farm sink and most importantly lots of counter and cabinet space. The Kitchen is open both to the formal dining room and the breakfast area and the stunning two story living room with a stone fire place. Beautiful Master suite on the main floor offers a coffered ceiling, as well as a spacious Master bath with double sink vanity, tiled shower, Garden tub and a large walk in closet. The second-floor host 3 additional bedrooms with a full bathroom.
Enjoy the extra space the finish basement has to offer , from the large family room, to the guest bedroom with a full size egress window and a large closet and the beautifully designed bathroom and the bonus room which can be used as a home gym, a music room or anything that your heart desire. The outdoor space is no exception.... The Screened in patio, outdoor patio, fully fenced and private backyard are prefect for entertaining or relaxing after long day at work..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 Rock Ridge Dr have any available units?
5310 Rock Ridge Dr has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5310 Rock Ridge Dr have?
Some of 5310 Rock Ridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 Rock Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5310 Rock Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 Rock Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5310 Rock Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 5310 Rock Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5310 Rock Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 5310 Rock Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5310 Rock Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 Rock Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 5310 Rock Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5310 Rock Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 5310 Rock Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 Rock Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5310 Rock Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5310 Rock Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5310 Rock Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
