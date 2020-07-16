5310 Rock Ridge Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Monthly rental Furnished $3750. Open. Spacious. Immaculate. Gorgeous home in the desirable Rock Springs subdivision. This 5 years old cutie offers 5 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms, finished basement, 2 car garage and so much more! The beautifully designed open kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining. The kitchen offers Granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, beautiful farm sink and most importantly lots of counter and cabinet space. The Kitchen is open both to the formal dining room and the breakfast area and the stunning two story living room with a stone fire place. Beautiful Master suite on the main floor offers a coffered ceiling, as well as a spacious Master bath with double sink vanity, tiled shower, Garden tub and a large walk in closet. The second-floor host 3 additional bedrooms with a full bathroom.

Enjoy the extra space the finish basement has to offer , from the large family room, to the guest bedroom with a full size egress window and a large closet and the beautifully designed bathroom and the bonus room which can be used as a home gym, a music room or anything that your heart desire. The outdoor space is no exception.... The Screened in patio, outdoor patio, fully fenced and private backyard are prefect for entertaining or relaxing after long day at work..