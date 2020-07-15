3404 Clarinet Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport recently renovated extra storage

3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home - Available now. Are you looking for an updated 3 bedroom / 1 bath house? The house flows well for entertaining and you will enjoy hanging out in the backyard as well.



The basement will give you additional storage and the carport will allow you to park your car out of the elements. This home also features washer and dryer hookups.



To see this beautiful home, please fill out the CONTACT US form on the website at LSMITHCOMPANY.COM



Then, check your email for a tenant questionnaire from L Smith Company. If you do not receive the email, please email LEASING@LSMITHCOMPANY.COM so that we can forward you the questionnaire. Only parties who meet out minimum guidelines will be allowed to tour the home.



--------------------------------------------

***We require:

At least 12 months on your job.

Income of at least 3x the rent which is $2,775 a month.

Stable and verifiable rental history.

Can't have one eviction filing in the last 2 years or two or more in the last 5 years.

Cannot owe a past due balance to a previous landlord.



Only interested parties who meet our minimum guidelines will be allowed to tour the home.



