3404 Clarinet Drive
Last updated April 27 2020 at 9:34 PM

3404 Clarinet Drive

3404 Clarinet Drive · (502) 968-9181 ext. 5029689181
Location

3404 Clarinet Drive, Jefferson County, KY 40216
St. Dennis

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3404 Clarinet Drive · Avail. now

$975

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home - Available now. Are you looking for an updated 3 bedroom / 1 bath house? The house flows well for entertaining and you will enjoy hanging out in the backyard as well.

The basement will give you additional storage and the carport will allow you to park your car out of the elements. This home also features washer and dryer hookups.

To see this beautiful home, please fill out the CONTACT US form on the website at LSMITHCOMPANY.COM

Then, check your email for a tenant questionnaire from L Smith Company. If you do not receive the email, please email LEASING@LSMITHCOMPANY.COM so that we can forward you the questionnaire. Only parties who meet out minimum guidelines will be allowed to tour the home.

--------------------------------------------
***We require:
At least 12 months on your job.
Income of at least 3x the rent which is $2,775 a month.
Stable and verifiable rental history.
Can't have one eviction filing in the last 2 years or two or more in the last 5 years.
Cannot owe a past due balance to a previous landlord.

Only interested parties who meet our minimum guidelines will be allowed to tour the home.

(RLNE4765747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 Clarinet Drive have any available units?
3404 Clarinet Drive has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3404 Clarinet Drive have?
Some of 3404 Clarinet Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3404 Clarinet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Clarinet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Clarinet Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3404 Clarinet Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3404 Clarinet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3404 Clarinet Drive offers parking.
Does 3404 Clarinet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 Clarinet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Clarinet Drive have a pool?
No, 3404 Clarinet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3404 Clarinet Drive have accessible units?
No, 3404 Clarinet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Clarinet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3404 Clarinet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3404 Clarinet Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3404 Clarinet Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
