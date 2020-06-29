All apartments in Jefferson County
10603 Norton Commons walk

10603 Norton Commons Boulevard · (502) 614-9899
Location

10603 Norton Commons Boulevard, Jefferson County, KY 40059

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1643 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
This upscale townhome is located in the heart of Norton Commons situated on the main boulevard but tucked away down a private walkway. You are only steps away from the neighborhood pool, playground, Dog Park, shops, restaurants and YMCA. This home features beautiful pergo floors,New carpet, a spacious kitchen, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space with rich maple cabinets. The home has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a loft overlooking the 2 story great room bringing in plenty of natural light. This home also includes 2 covered parking spaces conveniently located behind the building. PLEASE CONTACT KEREN BENABOU REGARDING PET RESTRICTIONS AND FURNISHED OPTION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10603 Norton Commons walk have any available units?
10603 Norton Commons walk has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10603 Norton Commons walk have?
Some of 10603 Norton Commons walk's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10603 Norton Commons walk currently offering any rent specials?
10603 Norton Commons walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10603 Norton Commons walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 10603 Norton Commons walk is pet friendly.
Does 10603 Norton Commons walk offer parking?
Yes, 10603 Norton Commons walk offers parking.
Does 10603 Norton Commons walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10603 Norton Commons walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10603 Norton Commons walk have a pool?
Yes, 10603 Norton Commons walk has a pool.
Does 10603 Norton Commons walk have accessible units?
No, 10603 Norton Commons walk does not have accessible units.
Does 10603 Norton Commons walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 10603 Norton Commons walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10603 Norton Commons walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 10603 Norton Commons walk does not have units with air conditioning.
