10603 Norton Commons walk

Amenities
This upscale townhome is located in the heart of Norton Commons situated on the main boulevard but tucked away down a private walkway. You are only steps away from the neighborhood pool, playground, Dog Park, shops, restaurants and YMCA. This home features beautiful pergo floors,New carpet, a spacious kitchen, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space with rich maple cabinets. The home has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a loft overlooking the 2 story great room bringing in plenty of natural light. This home also includes 2 covered parking spaces conveniently located behind the building. PLEASE CONTACT KEREN BENABOU REGARDING PET RESTRICTIONS AND FURNISHED OPTION.