3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:29 AM
43 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Georgetown, KY
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Haverford Place
101 Haverford Path, Georgetown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1369 sqft
Haverford Place is ready to welcome you home! Located in scenic Georgetown, KY, our newly renovated apartment homes have plenty of features and amenities to offer.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Colt's Crossing
159 Elkhorn Meadows Dr, Georgetown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$859
947 sqft
Between I-75 and Hwy 62 south of Highway 460, apartments of Colt's Crossing are modest and well designed with hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, the complex offers on-site laundry. Community includes playground, bbq grill and an on-site concierge.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
130 Sutton Place Boulevard
130 Sutton Place Blvd, Georgetown, KY
Lovely, spacious, 2 story home in the Sutton Place Subdivision. Features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and 1,863 Square feet of living space.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
122 W Showalter Drive
122 West Showalter Drive, Georgetown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available now in Bradford Place! 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath home. Open floor plan, Newer carpet, Washer and Dryer included! 2 car attached garage, Large fenced in yard.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
155 Richfields
155 Richfields Avenue, Georgetown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Don't miss this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home on large fenced backyard. Just painted!! Pantry in large kitchen. Close to schools, shopping, Toyota and I-75!!
Results within 5 miles of Georgetown
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2920 Sullivan Trace
2920 Sullivans Trace, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Adorable Spacious ranch with open floor plan. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Two full baths and 3 Large bedrooms. Large back yard. Cute, newer neighborhood. $300 pet fee, no additional rent and no restricted breeds. No Section 8.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1965 Drummond Drive
1965 Drummond Dr, Lexington, KY
Nice home in the Coventry subdivision!!! 4 bedroom with 2.5 bath 2 Car Garage with nice backyard!!! Has stainless steel appliances with hardwood floors. A MUST SEE.
Results within 10 miles of Georgetown
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Martins Village
1 Unit Available
420 Tibbs Lane
420 Tibbs Lane, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$800
934 sqft
NICE HOUSE on Tibbs Lane! 3 Bedrooms, Off-Street Parking, Pets Ok! - 420 TIBBS LANE: Single Family House with 3 Bedrooms and One Bath; Off-Street Parking; Nice Backyard with Patio; Pets Ok! Central Heat & AC (Wall unit in house does not need to be
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Castlewood
1 Unit Available
217 Arceme Avenue
217 Arceme Avenue, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$875
1352 sqft
217 Arceme Avenue Available 07/17/20 Huge 3BR/1BA House w/Back Yard and Off Street Parking! - Huge, single story, 3BD/1BA house! Carpeted throughout, built in shelving, walk-in closet, separate dining room with full sized washer/dryer hook-ups!
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3160 Main St 27
3160 Main Street, Stamping Ground, KY
3 Bedrooms
$825
SJA Unit 27 - Property Id: 52286 3 bed 2 bath trailer with open floorplan. Located in quiet park community. No pets, no exceptions. Rent: $825 +Water: $25 per person +Trash: $16 per unit Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aylesford Place-Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
300 E Maxwell St #2
300 East Maxwell Street, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
300 E. Maxwell #2 - Property Id: 114981 Turn of the century house with two units. This is the upstairs unit that could be a 3 or 4 bedroom apartment. It has a small room that can function as a living room if the apartment is used as a 4 bedroom.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
513 Addison Avenue
513 Addison Avenue, Lexington, KY
Now Leasing Short-term May - July 25 - Construction on this incredible custom built home is COMPLETE and it is available now on a short term lease until July 25, 2020.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1740 Costigan Drive
1740 Costigan Drive, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$850
1025 sqft
Winburn home with over-sized backyard - A ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. All electric with baseboard electric heat and central air. The home includes a range and refrigerator. Carpeting through out home. Fenced backyard.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
621 Golfview Drive
621 Golfview Drive, Lexington, KY
621 Golfview Drive Available 08/01/20 Walk to UK - Pre Leasing Now for the Fall Semester 2020 - Searching everywhere for a home that won't trigger your allergies? Come check out this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath within walking distance to UK's campus.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
415 Pyke Road
415 Pyke Road, Lexington, KY
415 Pyke Road Available 07/29/20 Pre-Leasing UK Fall Semester 2020 - Walk to UK . Five extra large bedrooms, basement, storage building , three bath home with ample off-street parking, large kitchen and dining room, and beautiful backyard.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
725 Addison Avenue
725 Addison Avenue, Lexington, KY
725 Addison Avenue Available 08/01/20 Fonso 725 Addison Ave Pre Leasing Fall Semester 2020 - From the red front door to the new back deck overlooking a huge backyard, this five bedroom house welcomes you to your next student home.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
627 Addison Avenue
627 Addison Avenue, Lexington, KY
627 Addison Avenue Available 08/01/20 Barbaro - Pre-Leasing Now for the Fall Semester 2020 - Students, you'll love this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home just a short walk from campus.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
729 Addison Avenue
729 Addison Avenue, Lexington, KY
729 Addison Avenue Available 08/01/20 Sunday Silence - Pre-Leasing Now for the Fall Semester 2020 - Student housing never looked this good! Come see this airy 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home within walking distance of UK.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Cardinal Valley
1 Unit Available
1877 Dunkirk Dr
1877 Dunkirk Drive, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1056 sqft
This newly remodeled home features a fully fenced backyard as well as an oversized, 1 car detached garage.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1939 Bedinger Ct
1939 Bedinger Court, Lexington, KY
This remodeled home features refinished hardwood floors in all bedrooms and front living room. Bonus space behind the kitchen could be used as a dining room and second living room or flexible space that suites your needs.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
North Upper Street
1 Unit Available
428 N. Upper
428 North Upper Street, Lexington, KY
Renovated Victorian 5 br / 2 ba unit close to everything downtown including Transylvania University campus
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
North Upper Street
1 Unit Available
438 N. Upper Street
438 North Upper Street, Lexington, KY
100 yards from Transy campus! Walk to class! Complete renovation in 2016, Victorian home with 6 large bedrooms and two full baths. All appliances provided including washer and dryer. Plenty of living space with 2300 s/f.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
240 White Oak Trace
240 White Oak Trace, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available now! Large three bedroom and two bath home with nice open plan and attached 2 car garage.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Downtown Lexington
1 Unit Available
121 N Martin Luther King Boulevard
121 North Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity right in the center of downtown.
