107 Snaffle Trl

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This lovely home located in the Paddocks in Georgetown offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a two car garage. Lawn care is included in the rent with this property, so move right in and enjoy!



No Section 8, sorry.

No Smoking of any kind in properties managed by PMI Central Kentucky.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable $250 cleaning fee and $25 pet rent.

Applicants must pass criminal, background, and credit check and provide verification of income of 3 times the monthly rent.



Apply online at PMICentralKY.com.

Under Our Properties tab, select Homes for Rent.

Find the property you are interested in applying for from the list and click on View Details.

Click Apply Online and follow the prompts to put in your information.



Call or Text Brian today at 859-492-1563.