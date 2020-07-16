All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:40 AM

107 Snaffle Trl

107 Snaffle Trail · No Longer Available
Location

107 Snaffle Trail, Georgetown, KY 40324

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This lovely home located in the Paddocks in Georgetown offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a two car garage. Lawn care is included in the rent with this property, so move right in and enjoy!

No Section 8, sorry.
No Smoking of any kind in properties managed by PMI Central Kentucky.
Pets considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable $250 cleaning fee and $25 pet rent.
Applicants must pass criminal, background, and credit check and provide verification of income of 3 times the monthly rent.

Apply online at PMICentralKY.com.
Under Our Properties tab, select Homes for Rent.
Find the property you are interested in applying for from the list and click on View Details.
Click Apply Online and follow the prompts to put in your information.

Call or Text Brian today at 859-492-1563.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Snaffle Trl have any available units?
107 Snaffle Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, KY.
What amenities does 107 Snaffle Trl have?
Some of 107 Snaffle Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Snaffle Trl currently offering any rent specials?
107 Snaffle Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Snaffle Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Snaffle Trl is pet friendly.
Does 107 Snaffle Trl offer parking?
Yes, 107 Snaffle Trl offers parking.
Does 107 Snaffle Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Snaffle Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Snaffle Trl have a pool?
No, 107 Snaffle Trl does not have a pool.
Does 107 Snaffle Trl have accessible units?
No, 107 Snaffle Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Snaffle Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Snaffle Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Snaffle Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 107 Snaffle Trl has units with air conditioning.
