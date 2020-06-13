/
accessible apartments
9 Accessible Apartments for rent in Elsmere, KY
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Union
8 Units Available
Columns on Wetherington
1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1362 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace, washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale community amenities include car wash area, basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and putting green.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Weaver Farm
1001 Tamarack Cir, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$949
825 sqft
Ideally located in a quiet setting convenient to I-75. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with step-saving floor plans in a top-rated community with abundant green space. Residents have access to a gym and several laundry centers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
Taylors Landing
30 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Business District
21 Units Available
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,000
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1022 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Business District
13 Units Available
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,399
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Taylors Landing
12 Units Available
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,302
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Wilder
1 Unit Available
Vista Pointe
120 Vista Pointe Drive, Wilder, KY
2 Bedrooms
$839
995 sqft
110 Vista Pointe Dr Apt.
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
557 Orchard View Place
557 Orchard View Place, Hamilton County, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
Cute older home with large rooms and great closets! Newer Appliances included . Large front porch, 4-season room with washer/dryer hookup, firepit in private back yard. One off street assigned parking place included. Handicap ramp in rear.
