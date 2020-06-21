All apartments in Dayton
418 3rd Ave

418 Third Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

418 Third Avenue, Dayton, KY 41074
Dayton

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Available to view June 8, 2020! Charming 1 bedroom cottage for rent! Large, treed yard for entertaining.
1 bedroom, 1 bath.
*Rent $650 per month
*Security Deposit $650
*Tenant pays all utilities
*Not accepting Section 8
*On-street Parking
*Online application required
*Online credit check required ($30 fee)
1 pet MAY be accepted with additional, non-refundable pet deposit. Ask for full pet policy.
Unit comes with refrigerator, newer stove, microwave, stackable washer and dryer. Carpet new May 2019, microwave replaced July 2019. Gas furnace. Unit is not air conditioned; tenant may bring window unit. We show this property by appointment only Monday-Friday, from 9:00-4:30 only. Due to Covid-19 concerns no more than 2 ADULTS at a time ( NO CHILDREN PLEASE) Full viewing instructions will be posted at property. Call Triad Holdings, LLC 859 208-2737 to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 3rd Ave have any available units?
418 3rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dayton, KY.
What amenities does 418 3rd Ave have?
Some of 418 3rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
418 3rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 418 3rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dayton.
Does 418 3rd Ave offer parking?
No, 418 3rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 418 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 3rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 418 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 418 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 418 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 418 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 3rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 3rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 418 3rd Ave has units with air conditioning.
