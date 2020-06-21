418 3rd Ave

Amenities

Available to view June 8, 2020! Charming 1 bedroom cottage for rent! Large, treed yard for entertaining.

1 bedroom, 1 bath.

*Rent $650 per month

*Security Deposit $650

*Tenant pays all utilities

*Not accepting Section 8

*On-street Parking

*Online application required

*Online credit check required ($30 fee)

1 pet MAY be accepted with additional, non-refundable pet deposit. Ask for full pet policy.

Unit comes with refrigerator, newer stove, microwave, stackable washer and dryer. Carpet new May 2019, microwave replaced July 2019. Gas furnace. Unit is not air conditioned; tenant may bring window unit. We show this property by appointment only Monday-Friday, from 9:00-4:30 only. Due to Covid-19 concerns no more than 2 ADULTS at a time ( NO CHILDREN PLEASE) Full viewing instructions will be posted at property. Call Triad Holdings, LLC 859 208-2737 to schedule a showing.

