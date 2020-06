Amenities

2 BED close to NKU



Located in the heart of Cold Springs, just a mile from NKU and I471 the Bayswater features tons of restaurants and shopping just seconds away. The 1200 building has a washer and dryer in every unit and the 1300 has coin operated laundry.

The real treat is the beautiful, fully stocked lake behind the property. Sit on your deck and enjoy the views!

Benefits of living with Courtyard Properties

24 hour emergency maintenance.

Uncompromising commitment to quality and care.

Important information:

$50 application fee per person over 18

Full month's deposit with approved application

Cats only (fees apply)

Coin operated laundry

Free parking lot, and free carport (1 per resident).

Residents are responsible for all utilities

No Dogs Allowed



