Wichita, KS
Berkshire Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Berkshire Apartments

8820 W Westlawn St · (316) 395-9959
Location

8820 W Westlawn St, Wichita, KS 67212

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-0204 · Avail. Aug 22

$809

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 1-1106 · Avail. Aug 15

$809

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 2-0906 · Avail. now

$809

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

See 12+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-1104 · Avail. Sep 5

$989

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Berkshire Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
volleyball court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
business center
dog park
parking
bike storage
pet friendly
Welcome to Berkshire Apartments and Townhomes, the perfect place for you to come home! Our welcoming community offers stylish and comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments. Each of our homes features a spacious, open design, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining.

Enjoy access to all of our premier amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, playgrounds, basketball, and sand volleyball courts, private entrances, and a stocked fishing pond. Meet the neighbors at one of our BBQ/Picnic area, or when taking advantage of our onsite laundry facility. We are certain that at no matter who you are, at Berkshire Apartments and Townhomes, you will find a home that truly fits your lifestyle.

Select a floorplan to take an HD walkthrough video tour, or call our friendly leasing staff today for a personal tour of your new apartment at Berkshire Apartments and Townhomes!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $20/month per dog
Cats
rent: $10/month per cat
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Berkshire Apartments have any available units?
Berkshire Apartments has 16 units available starting at $809 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does Berkshire Apartments have?
Some of Berkshire Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Berkshire Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Berkshire Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Berkshire Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Berkshire Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Berkshire Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Berkshire Apartments offers parking.
Does Berkshire Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Berkshire Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Berkshire Apartments have a pool?
No, Berkshire Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Berkshire Apartments have accessible units?
No, Berkshire Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Berkshire Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Berkshire Apartments has units with dishwashers.
