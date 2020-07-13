Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court 24hr gym on-site laundry playground bbq/grill volleyball court dogs allowed cats allowed business center dog park parking bike storage pet friendly

Welcome to Berkshire Apartments and Townhomes, the perfect place for you to come home! Our welcoming community offers stylish and comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments. Each of our homes features a spacious, open design, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining.



Enjoy access to all of our premier amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, playgrounds, basketball, and sand volleyball courts, private entrances, and a stocked fishing pond. Meet the neighbors at one of our BBQ/Picnic area, or when taking advantage of our onsite laundry facility. We are certain that at no matter who you are, at Berkshire Apartments and Townhomes, you will find a home that truly fits your lifestyle.



Select a floorplan to take an HD walkthrough video tour, or call our friendly leasing staff today for a personal tour of your new apartment at Berkshire Apartments and Townhomes!