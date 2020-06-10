All apartments in Wichita
Last updated April 11 2020 at 8:02 PM

861 S. Broadview

861 S Broadview Ave · (316) 712-7312
Location

861 S Broadview Ave, Wichita, KS 67218
Fairfax

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a cozy 3-level duplex with 2 carpeted bedrooms located upstairs next to a full bathroom. There is a lovely living room with great natural light and a nicely tiled kitchen on the main floor with enough space for a dining room table. A beautiful fireplace awaits you downstairs in the finished basement of the duplex also including a half bath. This property has a private fenced in back yard and offers covered parking.
- 2BR, 1.5BA
- Refrigerator, Stove, Disposal, Dishwasher
- Central Heat/Air
- Ceiling Fans
- Fresh Paint Throughout
- Fireplace
- Covered Carport Parking
- Cedar Closet
- Fenced Patio/Yard
- Pets Welcome with Approval!
Rent Amount Shown is for Monthly Auto-Pay Schedule.
Schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call to schedule a showing at 316-712-7312.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/861-s-broadview ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 S. Broadview have any available units?
861 S. Broadview has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 861 S. Broadview have?
Some of 861 S. Broadview's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 S. Broadview currently offering any rent specials?
861 S. Broadview isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 S. Broadview pet-friendly?
Yes, 861 S. Broadview is pet friendly.
Does 861 S. Broadview offer parking?
Yes, 861 S. Broadview does offer parking.
Does 861 S. Broadview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 S. Broadview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 S. Broadview have a pool?
No, 861 S. Broadview does not have a pool.
Does 861 S. Broadview have accessible units?
No, 861 S. Broadview does not have accessible units.
Does 861 S. Broadview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 861 S. Broadview has units with dishwashers.
