861 S. Broadview

This is a cozy 3-level duplex with 2 carpeted bedrooms located upstairs next to a full bathroom. There is a lovely living room with great natural light and a nicely tiled kitchen on the main floor with enough space for a dining room table. A beautiful fireplace awaits you downstairs in the finished basement of the duplex also including a half bath. This property has a private fenced in back yard and offers covered parking.

- 2BR, 1.5BA

- Refrigerator, Stove, Disposal, Dishwasher

- Central Heat/Air

- Ceiling Fans

- Fresh Paint Throughout

- Fireplace

- Covered Carport Parking

- Cedar Closet

- Fenced Patio/Yard

- Pets Welcome with Approval!

Rent Amount Shown is for Monthly Auto-Pay Schedule.

Schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call to schedule a showing at 316-712-7312.



