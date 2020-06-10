Amenities
This is a cozy 3-level duplex with 2 carpeted bedrooms located upstairs next to a full bathroom. There is a lovely living room with great natural light and a nicely tiled kitchen on the main floor with enough space for a dining room table. A beautiful fireplace awaits you downstairs in the finished basement of the duplex also including a half bath. This property has a private fenced in back yard and offers covered parking.
- 2BR, 1.5BA
- Refrigerator, Stove, Disposal, Dishwasher
- Central Heat/Air
- Ceiling Fans
- Fresh Paint Throughout
- Fireplace
- Covered Carport Parking
- Cedar Closet
- Fenced Patio/Yard
- Pets Welcome with Approval!
Rent Amount Shown is for Monthly Auto-Pay Schedule.
Schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call to schedule a showing at 316-712-7312.
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/861-s-broadview ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.