Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7835 E 26th St N

7835 East 26th Street North · (316) 243-9929
Location

7835 East 26th Street North, Wichita, KS 67226

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7835 E 26th St N · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2876 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully Renovated Home With POOL Off N. Rock Rd. - Located off North Rock Rd in a quiet cul-de-sac. This beautifully remodeled home is what you've been waiting for! Brand new flooring installed on main level and basement, updated bathrooms, remodeled kitchen, and updated in-ground pool in the back yard. The home has everything you need and so much more! Schedule a showing today!

Rent: $2200
Security Deposit: $2200
Credit Score: 625 or higher
No section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7835 E 26th St N have any available units?
7835 E 26th St N has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
Is 7835 E 26th St N currently offering any rent specials?
7835 E 26th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7835 E 26th St N pet-friendly?
No, 7835 E 26th St N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wichita.
Does 7835 E 26th St N offer parking?
No, 7835 E 26th St N does not offer parking.
Does 7835 E 26th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7835 E 26th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7835 E 26th St N have a pool?
Yes, 7835 E 26th St N has a pool.
Does 7835 E 26th St N have accessible units?
No, 7835 E 26th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 7835 E 26th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7835 E 26th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7835 E 26th St N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7835 E 26th St N does not have units with air conditioning.
