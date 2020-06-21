5412 Morris 0.0

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Check out this Home! Rent or Rent to Own available - OPEN HOUSE! Open house scheduled for Tuesday 6/9 from 12:30-1:00.



Check out this unique house! , It features many unique aspects including: a loft, a spiral stair case, wood floors, and an atrium! **The backyard is shared with the 752 Beverly house that is rented out. Main floor has 1 bedroom and a den. 2nd bedroom is on the 2nd floor. There is also a 2-car detached garage all for $695 per mo.



All adults who will be living in the home must apply and be on the lease. Must show proof of income that you make at least 3x the rent per month. No felonies or evictions within the last 3 years. Pets will be reviewed and will need to be approved. If approved, $200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet (additional monthly rent may apply). Tenants are responsible for all utilities and mowing/yard upkeep. 12 month lease only. Application Fee is $25/adult. NO section 8.



Rent to own available on both houses, but current lease on 2nd home would transfer. Rent would apply for both houses. Please call for inquiry.



If you meet these qualifications, Please drive by the property and contact tina@prohomebuyer.com to schedule a showing M-F 9-3 or call 202-7331 and leave a message. Someone will call you back.

If you inquire on line, you will be sent an automated message by email. Please read and give us a call to schedule. You can also apply on line www.prohomemanagementks.com/listings



(RLNE5835613)