Home
/
Wichita, KS
/
5412 Morris 0.0
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

5412 Morris 0.0

5412 E Morris St · No Longer Available
Wichita
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

5412 E Morris St, Wichita, KS 67218

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out this Home! Rent or Rent to Own available - OPEN HOUSE! Open house scheduled for Tuesday 6/9 from 12:30-1:00.

Check out this unique house! , It features many unique aspects including: a loft, a spiral stair case, wood floors, and an atrium! **The backyard is shared with the 752 Beverly house that is rented out. Main floor has 1 bedroom and a den. 2nd bedroom is on the 2nd floor. There is also a 2-car detached garage all for $695 per mo.

All adults who will be living in the home must apply and be on the lease. Must show proof of income that you make at least 3x the rent per month. No felonies or evictions within the last 3 years. Pets will be reviewed and will need to be approved. If approved, $200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet (additional monthly rent may apply). Tenants are responsible for all utilities and mowing/yard upkeep. 12 month lease only. Application Fee is $25/adult. NO section 8.

Rent to own available on both houses, but current lease on 2nd home would transfer. Rent would apply for both houses. Please call for inquiry.

If you meet these qualifications, Please drive by the property and contact tina@prohomebuyer.com to schedule a showing M-F 9-3 or call 202-7331 and leave a message. Someone will call you back.
If you inquire on line, you will be sent an automated message by email. Please read and give us a call to schedule. You can also apply on line www.prohomemanagementks.com/listings

(RLNE5835613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 Morris 0.0 have any available units?
5412 Morris 0.0 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wichita, KS.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
Is 5412 Morris 0.0 currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Morris 0.0 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 Morris 0.0 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5412 Morris 0.0 is pet friendly.
Does 5412 Morris 0.0 offer parking?
Yes, 5412 Morris 0.0 does offer parking.
Does 5412 Morris 0.0 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5412 Morris 0.0 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 Morris 0.0 have a pool?
No, 5412 Morris 0.0 does not have a pool.
Does 5412 Morris 0.0 have accessible units?
No, 5412 Morris 0.0 does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 Morris 0.0 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5412 Morris 0.0 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5412 Morris 0.0 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5412 Morris 0.0 does not have units with air conditioning.
