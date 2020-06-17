Amenities
523 N. Elder - Property Id: 278418
523 N. Elder
Wichita, KS 67212
Rent: $ 695.00
Deposit: 695.00
Pets: Negotiable
Utilities: Resident shall pay all utilities including trash and lawn care.
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 1
Heat and air: Central
Kitchen: Refrigerator, range, and disposal
W/D: Hook-ups
Flooring: Carpet
Sq Ft: 1104
Yr built: 1978
Parking:q car att.
Availability: Now
Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Main level: Living room, kitchen, and dining room. Upper level: 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath.
External features: Large back yard
**Information on tours: We do want to keep everyone healthy and safe until the Covid-19 Pandemic has passed we will be doing virtual tours only. You may still drive by the property and check out the exterior as well. You can find our tours on the listing or through our website, if you are interested in viewing the property, we do ask that you apply through our website. Once you are approved, we can then do a physical tour with you of the property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278418
