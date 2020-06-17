Amenities

523 N. Elder

Wichita, KS 67212

Rent: $ 695.00



Deposit: 695.00



Pets: Negotiable



Utilities: Resident shall pay all utilities including trash and lawn care.



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 1



Heat and air: Central

Kitchen: Refrigerator, range, and disposal

W/D: Hook-ups

Flooring: Carpet



Sq Ft: 1104



Yr built: 1978



Parking:q car att.

Availability: Now



Term: 1 Year

Internal features: Main level: Living room, kitchen, and dining room. Upper level: 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath.

External features: Large back yard



**Information on tours: We do want to keep everyone healthy and safe until the Covid-19 Pandemic has passed we will be doing virtual tours only. You may still drive by the property and check out the exterior as well. You can find our tours on the listing or through our website, if you are interested in viewing the property, we do ask that you apply through our website. Once you are approved, we can then do a physical tour with you of the property.

