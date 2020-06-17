All apartments in Wichita
Find more places like 523 N. Elder.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wichita, KS
/
523 N. Elder
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

523 N. Elder

523 North Elder Street · (316) 263-8110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wichita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

523 North Elder Street, Wichita, KS 67212
Orchard Breeze

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $695 · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
523 N. Elder - Property Id: 278418

523 N. Elder
Wichita, KS 67212
Rent: $ 695.00

Deposit: 695.00

Pets: Negotiable

Utilities: Resident shall pay all utilities including trash and lawn care.

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 1

Heat and air: Central
Kitchen: Refrigerator, range, and disposal
?

W/D: Hook-ups
Flooring: Carpet

Sq Ft: 1104

Yr built: 1978

Parking:q car att.
Availability: Now

Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Main level: Living room, kitchen, and dining room. Upper level: 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath.
External features: Large back yard

**Information on tours: We do want to keep everyone healthy and safe until the Covid-19 Pandemic has passed we will be doing virtual tours only. You may still drive by the property and check out the exterior as well. You can find our tours on the listing or through our website, if you are interested in viewing the property, we do ask that you apply through our website. Once you are approved, we can then do a physical tour with you of the property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278418
Property Id 278418

(RLNE5774185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 N. Elder have any available units?
523 N. Elder has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 N. Elder have?
Some of 523 N. Elder's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 N. Elder currently offering any rent specials?
523 N. Elder isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 N. Elder pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 N. Elder is pet friendly.
Does 523 N. Elder offer parking?
Yes, 523 N. Elder does offer parking.
Does 523 N. Elder have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 N. Elder does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 N. Elder have a pool?
No, 523 N. Elder does not have a pool.
Does 523 N. Elder have accessible units?
No, 523 N. Elder does not have accessible units.
Does 523 N. Elder have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 N. Elder does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 523 N. Elder?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700
Wichita, KS 67206
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd
Wichita, KS 67212
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave
Wichita, KS 67203
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue
Wichita, KS 67203
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N
Wichita, KS 67226
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St
Wichita, KS 67209
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street
Wichita, KS 67213
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St
Wichita, KS 67226

Similar Pages

Wichita 1 BedroomsWichita 2 Bedrooms
Wichita Apartments with BalconyWichita Apartments with Parking
Wichita Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ponca City, OKHaysville, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
Newton, KSHalstead, KSDerby, KS
El Dorado, KSAndover, KSHutchinson, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity