515 N. Dunsworth - 515B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This one bedroom apartment is located amidst lots of dining and retail opportunities near Central & Ridge!

- 1BR, 1BA

- Refrigerator and Stove

- Clean Carpet and Fresh Paint Throughout

- Shades Throughout

- Detached Designated Carport and Storage

- Pets Okay with Approval, No Pet Rent. $250 Pet Fee

- Tenant Responsible for Electric and a $15/mo Water & Trash Fee

- $265 Move-in Fee

*Rent Amount Shown is for Monthly Auto-Pay Schedule

You can schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at 316-669-4903.