Home
/
Wichita, KS
/
515 N. Dunsworth - 515B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:20 PM

515 N. Dunsworth - 515B

515 North Dunsworth Street · No Longer Available
Location

515 North Dunsworth Street, Wichita, KS 67212

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This one bedroom apartment is located amidst lots of dining and retail opportunities near Central & Ridge!
- 1BR, 1BA
- Refrigerator and Stove
- Clean Carpet and Fresh Paint Throughout
- Shades Throughout
- Detached Designated Carport and Storage
- Pets Okay with Approval, No Pet Rent. $250 Pet Fee
- Tenant Responsible for Electric and a $15/mo Water & Trash Fee
- $265 Move-in Fee
*Rent Amount Shown is for Monthly Auto-Pay Schedule
You can schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at 316-669-4903.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 N. Dunsworth - 515B have any available units?
515 N. Dunsworth - 515B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wichita, KS.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 N. Dunsworth - 515B have?
Some of 515 N. Dunsworth - 515B's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 N. Dunsworth - 515B currently offering any rent specials?
515 N. Dunsworth - 515B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 N. Dunsworth - 515B pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 N. Dunsworth - 515B is pet friendly.
Does 515 N. Dunsworth - 515B offer parking?
Yes, 515 N. Dunsworth - 515B offers parking.
Does 515 N. Dunsworth - 515B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 N. Dunsworth - 515B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 N. Dunsworth - 515B have a pool?
No, 515 N. Dunsworth - 515B does not have a pool.
Does 515 N. Dunsworth - 515B have accessible units?
No, 515 N. Dunsworth - 515B does not have accessible units.
Does 515 N. Dunsworth - 515B have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 N. Dunsworth - 515B does not have units with dishwashers.
