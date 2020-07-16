4226 S Boyd St

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 This large home is conveniently located near Hoover & MacArthur, close to cessna, and in the Haysville School District.
Living room and dining room has vaulted ceilings, fireplace and ceiling fan. There is a 2nd dining room off the the kitchen. Kitchen comes with all stainless steel appliances. Main floor laundry room.
Basement has a huge family room with beautiful bar with granite countertops. 4th bedroom is in the basement and has a large walk in closet. There are also 2 large unfinished areas for storage.
The yard is fully fenced, has a storage shed, and there is an additional driveway on the side of the home for extra parking.
4226 S Boyd
Available 8-1-2020
Rent $1450
Deposit $1000
Application fee is $40 per adult
Pets negotiable, see pet policy below
1348 sq. ft. on main floor & 1330 sq ft in basement, County record says 665 sq ft is finished in the basement, but I think its closer to 1000 sq ft of finished space in the basement
Built in 1999
1 year lease
Renter's Insurance Required
No Smoking allowed in home
Please call or text Daniel at 316-644-4845 for more information or to schedule a showing. Please remember the house is still occupied until 8-1-2020, therefore all showings must be scheduled at least 24hrs in advance to give the resident proper notice
PET POLICY
Pet Deposit is ½ a month’s rent up to $500 (1/2 is non-refundable)
Current Vet Records and Renter’s Insurance required for all pets
IF PET IS LESS THAN 25 POUNDS- $10 PER MONTH PET RENT
IF PET IS MORE THAN 25 POUNDS- $25 PER MONTH PET RENT
DUE TO INSURANCE RESTRICTIONS, THE FOLLOWING DOG BREEDS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED ON ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES: PITBULL(STAFFORDSHIRE TERRIER), GERMAN SHEPHERD, ROTTWEILER, DOBERMAN, CHOW, HUSKY BREEDS (SIBERIAN HUSKY, MALAMUTE, AKITA, ETC) AND WOLF HYBRIDS, OR ANY MIX OF THE ABOVE UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.
