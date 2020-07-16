All apartments in Wichita
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

4226 S Boyd St

4226 South Boyd Street · (316) 644-4845
Location

4226 South Boyd Street, Wichita, KS 67215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $1450 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,450

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2013 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 This large home is conveniently located near Hoover & MacArthur, close to cessna, and in the Haysville School District.

Living room and dining room has vaulted ceilings, fireplace and ceiling fan. There is a 2nd dining room off the the kitchen. Kitchen comes with all stainless steel appliances. Main floor laundry room.

Basement has a huge family room with beautiful bar with granite countertops. 4th bedroom is in the basement and has a large walk in closet. There are also 2 large unfinished areas for storage.

The yard is fully fenced, has a storage shed, and there is an additional driveway on the side of the home for extra parking.

4226 S Boyd
Available 8-1-2020
Rent $1450
Deposit $1000
Application fee is $40 per adult
Pets negotiable, see pet policy below
1348 sq. ft. on main floor & 1330 sq ft in basement, County record says 665 sq ft is finished in the basement, but I think its closer to 1000 sq ft of finished space in the basement
Built in 1999
1 year lease
Renter's Insurance Required
No Smoking allowed in home

Please call or text Daniel at 316-644-4845 for more information or to schedule a showing. Please remember the house is still occupied until 8-1-2020, therefore all showings must be scheduled at least 24hrs in advance to give the resident proper notice

www.advantageleasing.rentlinx.com

PET POLICY
Pet Deposit is ½ a month’s rent up to $500 (1/2 is non-refundable)
Current Vet Records and Renter’s Insurance required for all pets
IF PET IS LESS THAN 25 POUNDS- $10 PER MONTH PET RENT
IF PET IS MORE THAN 25 POUNDS- $25 PER MONTH PET RENT
DUE TO INSURANCE RESTRICTIONS, THE FOLLOWING DOG BREEDS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED ON ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES: PITBULL(STAFFORDSHIRE TERRIER), GERMAN SHEPHERD, ROTTWEILER, DOBERMAN, CHOW, HUSKY BREEDS (SIBERIAN HUSKY, MALAMUTE, AKITA, ETC) AND WOLF HYBRIDS, OR ANY MIX OF THE ABOVE UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.

(RLNE4998787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

