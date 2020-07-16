4226 S Boyd St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Available 08/01/20 This large home is conveniently located near Hoover & MacArthur, close to cessna, and in the Haysville School District.



Living room and dining room has vaulted ceilings, fireplace and ceiling fan. There is a 2nd dining room off the the kitchen. Kitchen comes with all stainless steel appliances. Main floor laundry room.



Basement has a huge family room with beautiful bar with granite countertops. 4th bedroom is in the basement and has a large walk in closet. There are also 2 large unfinished areas for storage.



The yard is fully fenced, has a storage shed, and there is an additional driveway on the side of the home for extra parking.



4226 S Boyd

Available 8-1-2020

Rent $1450

Deposit $1000

Application fee is $40 per adult

Pets negotiable, see pet policy below

1348 sq. ft. on main floor & 1330 sq ft in basement, County record says 665 sq ft is finished in the basement, but I think its closer to 1000 sq ft of finished space in the basement

Built in 1999

1 year lease

Renter's Insurance Required

No Smoking allowed in home



Please call or text Daniel at 316-644-4845 for more information or to schedule a showing. Please remember the house is still occupied until 8-1-2020, therefore all showings must be scheduled at least 24hrs in advance to give the resident proper notice



www.advantageleasing.rentlinx.com



PET POLICY

Pet Deposit is ½ a month’s rent up to $500 (1/2 is non-refundable)

Current Vet Records and Renter’s Insurance required for all pets

IF PET IS LESS THAN 25 POUNDS- $10 PER MONTH PET RENT

IF PET IS MORE THAN 25 POUNDS- $25 PER MONTH PET RENT

DUE TO INSURANCE RESTRICTIONS, THE FOLLOWING DOG BREEDS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED ON ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES: PITBULL(STAFFORDSHIRE TERRIER), GERMAN SHEPHERD, ROTTWEILER, DOBERMAN, CHOW, HUSKY BREEDS (SIBERIAN HUSKY, MALAMUTE, AKITA, ETC) AND WOLF HYBRIDS, OR ANY MIX OF THE ABOVE UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.



(RLNE4998787)