All apartments in Wichita
Find more places like 4119 E Lewis.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wichita, KS
/
4119 E Lewis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4119 E Lewis

4119 E Lewis St · (316) 290-9290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wichita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4119 E Lewis St, Wichita, KS 67218
College Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4119 E Lewis · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS Remodeled 2 Story Duplex in College Hill - $200 first month rent - COLLEGE HILL DUPLEX

$200 off first full months rent

This beautiful 2-bedroom 1 bath duplex is located in College Hill of Wichita, KS. Like all the homes in College Hill this home is uniquely designed with all kinds of nooks and crannies to store your items. This duplex is covered in wood floors, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets, new backsplash and partially remodeled bathroom. Kitchen appliances and washer dryer hook ups included.

This home has an oversized living room and extra storage space on the upstairs floor. The home also has an unfinished basement, central heating and air.
Lawn care is provided.

Rent: $950/month
Deposit: $950 (deposit & leasing fee included)
Garbage: $15/month
Cats welcome: $35 pet rent per month (two pets max)
One time pet fee: $250 first pet, $150 second pet

https://www.rpmfirstchoice.com/wichita-rentals

School Districts:
College Hill Elementary
Robinson Middle School
East High School

Real Property Management First Choice
Kim@RPMKS.com
316-290-9290

(RLNE5783403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4119 E Lewis have any available units?
4119 E Lewis has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 4119 E Lewis have?
Some of 4119 E Lewis's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4119 E Lewis currently offering any rent specials?
4119 E Lewis isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 E Lewis pet-friendly?
Yes, 4119 E Lewis is pet friendly.
Does 4119 E Lewis offer parking?
No, 4119 E Lewis does not offer parking.
Does 4119 E Lewis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4119 E Lewis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 E Lewis have a pool?
No, 4119 E Lewis does not have a pool.
Does 4119 E Lewis have accessible units?
No, 4119 E Lewis does not have accessible units.
Does 4119 E Lewis have units with dishwashers?
No, 4119 E Lewis does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4119 E Lewis?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St
Wichita, KS 67212
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd
Wichita, KS 67212
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave
Wichita, KS 67203
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue
Wichita, KS 67203
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N
Wichita, KS 67226
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St
Wichita, KS 67209
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street
Wichita, KS 67213
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St
Wichita, KS 67226

Similar Pages

Wichita 1 BedroomsWichita 2 Bedrooms
Wichita Apartments with BalconyWichita Apartments with Parking
Wichita Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ponca City, OKHaysville, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
Newton, KSHalstead, KSDerby, KS
El Dorado, KSAndover, KSHutchinson, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity