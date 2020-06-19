4119 E Lewis

Amenities

GORGEOUS Remodeled 2 Story Duplex in College Hill - $200 first month rent - COLLEGE HILL DUPLEX



$200 off first full months rent



This beautiful 2-bedroom 1 bath duplex is located in College Hill of Wichita, KS. Like all the homes in College Hill this home is uniquely designed with all kinds of nooks and crannies to store your items. This duplex is covered in wood floors, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets, new backsplash and partially remodeled bathroom. Kitchen appliances and washer dryer hook ups included.



This home has an oversized living room and extra storage space on the upstairs floor. The home also has an unfinished basement, central heating and air.

Lawn care is provided.



Rent: $950/month

Deposit: $950 (deposit & leasing fee included)

Garbage: $15/month

Cats welcome: $35 pet rent per month (two pets max)

One time pet fee: $250 first pet, $150 second pet



https://www.rpmfirstchoice.com/wichita-rentals



School Districts:

College Hill Elementary

Robinson Middle School

East High School



Real Property Management First Choice

Kim@RPMKS.com

316-290-9290



