Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available Now - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home features a spacious kitchen with eat in space and sunroom. Also a mud room, built in cabinets, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups fenced yard, and an oversized 2 car garage. Close to historical Delano, museums, and Riverwalk.



$895 Rent

$700 Security Deposit

$35 Application fee PER adult

$250 per pet non refundable pet fee



Tenants are responsible for all utilities including the trash and lawn



316-260-2288

www.wichitarentals.net



(RLNE5637806)