Thanksgiving Special!!! Half Off of First Full Month's Rent!!! This extremely spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath is listed at a great price! This unit is pet friendly with a $25/month pet fee, per month added onto the rent. $20 application fee per adult applicant. Tenant is responsible for utilities and mowing the lawn.

The unit includes:

-All hardwood floors

-Fridge and stove

-Dishwasher

-Washer/Dryer hookups in basement

-Central A/C and heat

-Lots of closet space in both bedrooms

-Stairway leading up to 2nd bedroom

-Updated bathroom

-Large basement

-Long driveway for convenient parking

-Backyard shed for storage



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/335-s-lorraine ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.