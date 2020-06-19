All apartments in Wichita
Last updated April 11 2020 at 9:58 AM

3142 S Illinois Cir

3142 South Illinois Circle · (316) 644-4845
Location

3142 South Illinois Circle, Wichita, KS 67217
Southwest Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1195 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Just remodeled 3br, 2bath house is conveniently located near West Street & 31st Street South, with easy access to 235.

Main floor has living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings, kitchen has new stainless steel appliances. Full basement has a large family room, 3rd bedroom, 2nd bathroom and a bonus room (its bedroom size with a closet, but no window). The laundry room is in the basement and comes equipped with washer and dryer. 2 car attached garage with automatic opener. Large yard has privacy fence.

3142 S Illinois
Available Now
Rent is $1195
Deposit is $900
Application fee is $30 per adult
Pets negotiable, see pet policy below
1608 sq ft
Built in 1999
No Smoking Allowed in the property
Renters Insurance is required

Please call or text (texting is best) Daniel at 316-644-4845 for more information or to schedule a showing.

www.advantageleasing.rentlinx.com

PET POLICY
Pet Deposit is a months rent up to $500 (1/2 is non-refundable)
Current Vet Records and Renters Insurance required for all pets
IF PET IS LESS THAN 25 POUNDS- $10 PER MONTH PET RENT
IF PET IS MORE THAN 25 POUNDS- $25 PER MONTH PET RENT
DUE TO INSURANCE RESTRICTIONS, THE FOLLOWING DOG BREEDS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED ON ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES: PITBULL(STAFFORDSHIRE TERRIER), GERMAN SHEPHERD, ROTTWEILER, DOBERMAN, CHOW, HUSKY BREEDS (SIBERIAN HUSKY, MALAMUTE, AKITA, ETC) AND WOLF HYBRIDS, OR ANY MIX OF THE ABOVE UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.

(RLNE5699245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

