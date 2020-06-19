3142 S Illinois Cir

Amenities

Just remodeled 3br, 2bath house is conveniently located near West Street & 31st Street South, with easy access to 235.



Main floor has living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings, kitchen has new stainless steel appliances. Full basement has a large family room, 3rd bedroom, 2nd bathroom and a bonus room (its bedroom size with a closet, but no window). The laundry room is in the basement and comes equipped with washer and dryer. 2 car attached garage with automatic opener. Large yard has privacy fence.



3142 S Illinois

Available Now

Rent is $1195

Deposit is $900

Application fee is $30 per adult

Pets negotiable, see pet policy below

1608 sq ft

Built in 1999

No Smoking Allowed in the property

Renters Insurance is required



Please call or text (texting is best) Daniel at 316-644-4845 for more information or to schedule a showing.



www.advantageleasing.rentlinx.com



PET POLICY

Pet Deposit is a months rent up to $500 (1/2 is non-refundable)

Current Vet Records and Renters Insurance required for all pets

IF PET IS LESS THAN 25 POUNDS- $10 PER MONTH PET RENT

IF PET IS MORE THAN 25 POUNDS- $25 PER MONTH PET RENT

DUE TO INSURANCE RESTRICTIONS, THE FOLLOWING DOG BREEDS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED ON ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES: PITBULL(STAFFORDSHIRE TERRIER), GERMAN SHEPHERD, ROTTWEILER, DOBERMAN, CHOW, HUSKY BREEDS (SIBERIAN HUSKY, MALAMUTE, AKITA, ETC) AND WOLF HYBRIDS, OR ANY MIX OF THE ABOVE UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.



