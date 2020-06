Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly fire pit extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! - This house wont last long!



Oversized yard with outside storage space, fence, and fire pit.

Bedrooms are spacious and there are washer and dryer hookups located in the house!



$625 Rent

$625 Deposit

$25 Application fee per adult

$50 (PET) additional deposit for the 1st pet and $25 for each additional pet. ( THIS GOES FOR RENT AND DEPOSIT)



Quick access to Friends and Newman University and Kellogg



(RLNE3537834)