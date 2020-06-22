2908 W 9th Street North

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in West Wichita! - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Remodeled House in Indian Hills! Located in a Nice Neighborhood, this Home Features Vaulted Ceilings, Large Formal Dining room off of the kitchen and entry. Kitchen appliances include Fridge and Oven Range. Large shed/shop to the side of the house. Tenant Responsible for all Utilities. This home has it all! Pets welcome with $25/mo pet rent, per pet. Rent is $850/month, Security deposit is $850. Contact Leasing@GuardianPropertyManagementLLC.com for more information or to schedule a viewing.



