Wichita, KS
2908 W 9th Street North
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

2908 W 9th Street North

2908 West 9th Street North · (316) 251-1779
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2908 West 9th Street North, Wichita, KS 67203
Indian Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2908 W 9th Street North · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

Recently Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in West Wichita! - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Remodeled House in Indian Hills! Located in a Nice Neighborhood, this Home Features Vaulted Ceilings, Large Formal Dining room off of the kitchen and entry. Kitchen appliances include Fridge and Oven Range. Large shed/shop to the side of the house. Tenant Responsible for all Utilities. This home has it all! Pets welcome with $25/mo pet rent, per pet. Rent is $850/month, Security deposit is $850. Contact Leasing@GuardianPropertyManagementLLC.com for more information or to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5858014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 W 9th Street North have any available units?
2908 W 9th Street North has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 2908 W 9th Street North have?
Some of 2908 W 9th Street North's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 W 9th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
2908 W 9th Street North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 W 9th Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 2908 W 9th Street North is pet friendly.
Does 2908 W 9th Street North offer parking?
No, 2908 W 9th Street North does not offer parking.
Does 2908 W 9th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 W 9th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 W 9th Street North have a pool?
No, 2908 W 9th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 2908 W 9th Street North have accessible units?
No, 2908 W 9th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 W 9th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2908 W 9th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
