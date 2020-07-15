All apartments in Wichita
2460 W Martha St
2460 W Martha St

2460 W Martha St · No Longer Available
Location

2460 W Martha St, Wichita, KS 67203
Delano

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
2460 W Martha Available 07/01/20 This Delano District studio is located above a 2 car garage (garage is not included). Close to Downtown and Riverside Parks & Museums

Kitchen has refrigerator and stove. Luxury vinyl plank floor, window air conditioner.

2460 W Martha
Available 7-1-2020
Rent $425
Deposit $300
Application fee is $30 per adult
small pet only, there is no yard for a larger pet
400 sq. ft.
Built in 1930
1 year lease
Renter's Insurance Required
No Smoking allowed in home

Please call or text Daniel at 316-644-4845 for more information or to schedule a showing. Please remember it is occupied until 7-1-2020 and showings must be scheduled at least 24 hrs in advance

www.advantageleasing.rentlinx.com

PET POLICY
Pet Deposit is a months rent up to $500 (1/2 is non-refundable)
Current Vet Records and Renters Insurance required for all pets
IF PET IS LESS THAN 25 POUNDS- $10 PER MONTH PET RENT
IF PET IS MORE THAN 25 POUNDS- $25 PER MONTH PET RENT
DUE TO INSURANCE RESTRICTIONS, THE FOLLOWING DOG BREEDS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED ON ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES: PITBULL(STAFFORDSHIRE TERRIER), GERMAN SHEPHERD, ROTTWEILER, DOBERMAN, CHOW, HUSKY BREEDS (SIBERIAN HUSKY, MALAMUTE, AKITA, ETC) AND WOLF HYBRIDS, OR ANY MIX OF THE ABOVE UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.

(RLNE180408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

