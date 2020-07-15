2460 W Martha St

Amenities
2460 W Martha Available 07/01/20 This Delano District studio is located above a 2 car garage (garage is not included). Close to Downtown and Riverside Parks & Museums
Kitchen has refrigerator and stove. Luxury vinyl plank floor, window air conditioner.
2460 W Martha
Available 7-1-2020
Rent $425
Deposit $300
Application fee is $30 per adult
small pet only, there is no yard for a larger pet
400 sq. ft.
Built in 1930
1 year lease
Renter's Insurance Required
No Smoking allowed in home
Please call or text Daniel at 316-644-4845 for more information or to schedule a showing. Please remember it is occupied until 7-1-2020 and showings must be scheduled at least 24 hrs in advance
www.advantageleasing.rentlinx.com
PET POLICY
Pet Deposit is a months rent up to $500 (1/2 is non-refundable)
Current Vet Records and Renters Insurance required for all pets
IF PET IS LESS THAN 25 POUNDS- $10 PER MONTH PET RENT
IF PET IS MORE THAN 25 POUNDS- $25 PER MONTH PET RENT
DUE TO INSURANCE RESTRICTIONS, THE FOLLOWING DOG BREEDS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED ON ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES: PITBULL(STAFFORDSHIRE TERRIER), GERMAN SHEPHERD, ROTTWEILER, DOBERMAN, CHOW, HUSKY BREEDS (SIBERIAN HUSKY, MALAMUTE, AKITA, ETC) AND WOLF HYBRIDS, OR ANY MIX OF THE ABOVE UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.
(RLNE180408)