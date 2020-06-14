All apartments in Wichita
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:49 AM

2226 S. Estelle

2226 S Estelle Ave · (316) 712-7312
Location

2226 S Estelle Ave, Wichita, KS 67211
Mead

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$849

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1372 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is ready for you to move in! There is a lovely dining room with amazing natural light separate from the kitchen. The kitchen features new appliances and new flooring. There are beautiful, original hardwood floors throughout the living room, hallway, and 2 of the bedrooms. There is also a back-yard and a garage.

- 3 bedrooms
- Hardwood floors
- Recent upgrades
- Newer appliances
- Back-yard
- Garage

Fill out an application on our website www.wichitaleasing.com and get approved today!

You can also schedule a showing through our website or give us a call at 316-712-7312!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/2226-s-estelle ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 S. Estelle have any available units?
2226 S. Estelle has a unit available for $849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 2226 S. Estelle have?
Some of 2226 S. Estelle's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 S. Estelle currently offering any rent specials?
2226 S. Estelle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 S. Estelle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2226 S. Estelle is pet friendly.
Does 2226 S. Estelle offer parking?
Yes, 2226 S. Estelle does offer parking.
Does 2226 S. Estelle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 S. Estelle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 S. Estelle have a pool?
No, 2226 S. Estelle does not have a pool.
Does 2226 S. Estelle have accessible units?
No, 2226 S. Estelle does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 S. Estelle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 S. Estelle does not have units with dishwashers.
