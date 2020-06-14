Amenities

This spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is ready for you to move in! There is a lovely dining room with amazing natural light separate from the kitchen. The kitchen features new appliances and new flooring. There are beautiful, original hardwood floors throughout the living room, hallway, and 2 of the bedrooms. There is also a back-yard and a garage.



- 3 bedrooms

- Hardwood floors

- Recent upgrades

- Newer appliances

- Back-yard

- Garage



Fill out an application on our website www.wichitaleasing.com and get approved today!



You can also schedule a showing through our website or give us a call at 316-712-7312!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/2226-s-estelle ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.