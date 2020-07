Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

$950/month, $950/deposit, NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Clean full brick home with all appliances- range, fridge, dishwasher. This home has good size rooms and largest bedroom has wood burning fire place. Or home can be used as a 2 bedroom with a family room. features includes a 1 car garage with opener, fully fenced yard and a storage shed for yard tools and mower.