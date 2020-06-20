1732 S Beech St.

Amenities
**AMAZING 3 BEDROOM BI-LEVEL DUPLEX** - Amazingly spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath bi-level duplex in a quiet East Wichita cul-de-sac. Walking distance to schools. Minutes from Town East Mall, restaurants, entertainment, shopping etc. A MUST SEE!!
Pet fees: $50 first pet, $25 each additional (this is for a deposit and is added towards monthly rent).
$975 Deposit
$25 Application fee per adult
No section 8
If this home doesn't meet your needs, please visit our website at pmpwichita.com for more properties. For more information, please call 316-243-9929 or to schedule a showing!
(RLNE2783025)