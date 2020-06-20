All apartments in Wichita
1732 S Beech St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1732 S Beech St

1732 South Beech Street · (316) 243-9929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1732 South Beech Street, Wichita, KS 67207

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1732 S Beech St · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**AMAZING 3 BEDROOM BI-LEVEL DUPLEX** - Amazingly spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath bi-level duplex in a quiet East Wichita cul-de-sac. Walking distance to schools. Minutes from Town East Mall, restaurants, entertainment, shopping etc. A MUST SEE!!

Pet fees: $50 first pet, $25 each additional (this is for a deposit and is added towards monthly rent).

$975 Deposit
$25 Application fee per adult
No section 8

If this home doesn't meet your needs, please visit our website at pmpwichita.com for more properties. For more information, please call 316-243-9929 or to schedule a showing!

(RLNE2783025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

