1645 Windsor St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

This SE home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath is conveniently located near Woodlawn & Harry Street.



Kitchen has frig, stove, and dishwasher, and laundry room off of the kitchen. Hardwood floors. Freshly painted. 1 car attached garage with opener. Large fenced yard with fire pit area & side garden.



Available now

Rent $800

Deposit $700

Application fee is $30 per adult

Pets negotiable, see pet policy below

908 Sq Ft

Built in 1953

No Smoking Allowed in the property

Renters Insurance is required



Please call or text (texting is best) 316-644-4845 to schedule a showing



www.advantageleasing.rentlinx.com



PET POLICY

Pet Deposit is a months rent up to $500 (1/2 is non-refundable)

Current Vet Records and Renters Insurance required for all pets

IF PET IS LESS THAN 25 POUNDS- $10 PER MONTH PET RENT

IF PET IS MORE THAN 25 POUNDS- $25 PER MONTH PET RENT

DUE TO INSURANCE RESTRICTIONS, THE FOLLOWING DOG BREEDS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED ON ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES: PITBULL(STAFFORDSHIRE TERRIER), GERMAN SHEPHERD, ROTTWEILER, DOBERMAN, CHOW, HUSKY BREEDS (SIBERIAN HUSKY, MALAMUTE, AKITA, ETC) AND WOLF HYBRIDS, OR ANY MIX OF THE ABOVE UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.



(RLNE5782527)