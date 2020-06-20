All apartments in Wichita
Find more places like 1645 Windsor St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wichita, KS
/
1645 Windsor St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:48 AM

1645 Windsor St

1645 Windsor Street · (316) 644-4845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wichita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1645 Windsor Street, Wichita, KS 67218
East Mount Vernon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $800 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This SE home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath is conveniently located near Woodlawn & Harry Street.

Kitchen has frig, stove, and dishwasher, and laundry room off of the kitchen. Hardwood floors. Freshly painted. 1 car attached garage with opener. Large fenced yard with fire pit area & side garden.

Available now
Rent $800
Deposit $700
Application fee is $30 per adult
Pets negotiable, see pet policy below
908 Sq Ft
Built in 1953
No Smoking Allowed in the property
Renters Insurance is required

Please call or text (texting is best) 316-644-4845 to schedule a showing

www.advantageleasing.rentlinx.com

PET POLICY
Pet Deposit is a months rent up to $500 (1/2 is non-refundable)
Current Vet Records and Renters Insurance required for all pets
IF PET IS LESS THAN 25 POUNDS- $10 PER MONTH PET RENT
IF PET IS MORE THAN 25 POUNDS- $25 PER MONTH PET RENT
DUE TO INSURANCE RESTRICTIONS, THE FOLLOWING DOG BREEDS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED ON ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES: PITBULL(STAFFORDSHIRE TERRIER), GERMAN SHEPHERD, ROTTWEILER, DOBERMAN, CHOW, HUSKY BREEDS (SIBERIAN HUSKY, MALAMUTE, AKITA, ETC) AND WOLF HYBRIDS, OR ANY MIX OF THE ABOVE UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.

(RLNE5782527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 Windsor St have any available units?
1645 Windsor St has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 1645 Windsor St have?
Some of 1645 Windsor St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 Windsor St currently offering any rent specials?
1645 Windsor St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 Windsor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1645 Windsor St is pet friendly.
Does 1645 Windsor St offer parking?
Yes, 1645 Windsor St does offer parking.
Does 1645 Windsor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1645 Windsor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 Windsor St have a pool?
No, 1645 Windsor St does not have a pool.
Does 1645 Windsor St have accessible units?
No, 1645 Windsor St does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 Windsor St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1645 Windsor St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1645 Windsor St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd
Wichita, KS 67206
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700
Wichita, KS 67206
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd
Wichita, KS 67212
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave
Wichita, KS 67203
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N
Wichita, KS 67226
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St
Wichita, KS 67209
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67206
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street
Wichita, KS 67213

Similar Pages

Wichita 1 BedroomsWichita 2 Bedrooms
Wichita Apartments with BalconyWichita Apartments with Parking
Wichita Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ponca City, OKHaysville, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
Newton, KSHalstead, KSDerby, KS
El Dorado, KSAndover, KSHutchinson, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity