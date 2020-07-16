All apartments in Wichita
Find more places like 1212 S. Longfellow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wichita, KS
/
1212 S. Longfellow
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:20 AM

1212 S. Longfellow

1212 South Longfellow Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wichita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1212 South Longfellow Circle, Wichita, KS 67207
Eastridge

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This one-bedroom efficient apartment has had recent upgrades!! New flooring, fresh paint, and shades throughout! The Towers is tucked in just off of Harry near Rock Road. Perfect location to access everything retail and dining!
- 1BR, 1BA
- Stove & Fridge
- Large Closet
- Pets Welcome with Approval, No Pet Rent! $250 One-time Pet Fee
- Tenant Responsible for Gas, Electric, and a $25/mo Water & Trash Fee
- $250 Move-in Fee
RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE
Schedule a tour online or give us a call at 316-669-4903!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 S. Longfellow have any available units?
1212 S. Longfellow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wichita, KS.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 S. Longfellow have?
Some of 1212 S. Longfellow's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 S. Longfellow currently offering any rent specials?
1212 S. Longfellow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 S. Longfellow pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 S. Longfellow is pet friendly.
Does 1212 S. Longfellow offer parking?
No, 1212 S. Longfellow does not offer parking.
Does 1212 S. Longfellow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 S. Longfellow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 S. Longfellow have a pool?
No, 1212 S. Longfellow does not have a pool.
Does 1212 S. Longfellow have accessible units?
No, 1212 S. Longfellow does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 S. Longfellow have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 S. Longfellow does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St
Wichita, KS 67212
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd
Wichita, KS 67206
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N
Wichita, KS 67226
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd
Wichita, KS 67212
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave
Wichita, KS 67203
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N
Wichita, KS 67226
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St
Wichita, KS 67209
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St
Wichita, KS 67226

Similar Pages

Wichita 1 BedroomsWichita 2 Bedrooms
Wichita Apartments with GymsWichita Apartments with Parking
Wichita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ponca City, OKHaysville, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
El Dorado, KSBel Aire, KSHutchinson, KS
Andover, KSDerby, KSNewton, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Delano
North Riverside

Apartments Near Colleges

Friends University
Newman University