1212 S. Longfellow

This one-bedroom efficient apartment has had recent upgrades!! New flooring, fresh paint, and shades throughout! The Towers is tucked in just off of Harry near Rock Road. Perfect location to access everything retail and dining!

- 1BR, 1BA

- Stove & Fridge

- Large Closet

- Pets Welcome with Approval, No Pet Rent! $250 One-time Pet Fee

- Tenant Responsible for Gas, Electric, and a $25/mo Water & Trash Fee

- $250 Move-in Fee

RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE

Schedule a tour online or give us a call at 316-669-4903!