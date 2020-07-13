/
217 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Westwood, KS
Westwood
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
Studio
$1,500
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1132 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Results within 1 mile of Westwood
Plaza Westport
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
West Plaza
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$814
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
898 sqft
Conveniently located within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Newly renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly. Note to client: Quartz countertops are in comment section, but granite countertops are in Unit features.
West Plaza
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,415
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
995 sqft
Ideally located community near the theater, art gallery and university. On-site business center, massage room, and fire pit area. Homes feature efficient appliances, fantastic views, large terraces, and beverage centers. In-home washers and dryers.
Volker
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
979 sqft
Be the first to live in these one- or two-bedroom apartment homes located close to West 39th Street and KU Medical Center. Amenities include built-in desks, a gym, a bocce ball court and in-home laundry.
Rosedale
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$647
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy luxurious living in the city! Welcome home to Malvern Hill Apartment Homes in Kansas City, Kansas. We are the essence of tranquility tucked among the trees and rolling, lush landscape, to provide a lifestyle that is both attractive and relaxed.
Country Club Plaza
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,215
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
790 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Plaza Westport
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,564
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1199 sqft
In Kansas City's Country Club Plaza neighborhood and moments from shopping and dining at The Plaza. Amenities include a gym and a fire pit. The apartment homes boast quartz countertops, wood flooring and in-home laundry.
Rosedale
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Kansas City, KS. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
West Plaza
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1150 sqft
Located in the coveted West Plaza area, The 4700 will surround you with luxury and comfort.
Rosedale
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
University Plaza is just blocks away from KU Medical Center and short drive to The Country Club Plaza and Westport with all the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Kansas City has to offer.
Roseland Park
5227 Catalina St.
5227 Catalina Street, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
Charming Roeland Park 3 Bed & 2 Bath Available for July Move In! - CHARMING 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a tree lined cul-de-sac in Roeland Park neighborhood. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. Upstairs master bath includes jetted tub.
West Plaza
4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2
4513 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
Great location to Plaza and Westport!! Walk or take a $5 Uber ride! SPECIAL!!!!!!!!! Half off first month rent if you move in by July 31st!!!!!!! Low administrative move-in fee of $250, no security deposit! Vintage building on Roanoke Pkwy, tucked
West Plaza
4317 Fairmount Avenue
4317 Fairmount Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Available 07/13/20 Beautiful Westport area home available for rent. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4317-fairmount-ave-kansas-city-mo-64111-usa/23de5801-1065-4e56-94fb-b5de0725f0fc (RLNE5912943)
Rosedale
4136 Adams St
4136 Adams Street, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
4136 Adams Fourplex - R1B Unit - Property Id: 309594 TOUR NOW! This apartment is located on the main level of a house. This intimate one bedroom and one full bathroom features beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
West Plaza
4519 Holly St
4519 Holly Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1500 sqft
Brookside Plaza - Property Id: 263340 TOUR NOW! Plaza Living - This gorgeous home with adorable front porch features three bedrooms & one and a half bathrooms.
Rosedale
3921 Springfield Street
3921 Springfield Street, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1024 sqft
KU MED STUDENTS AND STAFF - ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL! Don't miss out on this roomy, newly remodeled bungalow, located in a great neighborhood only a quick walk to KU Med (for students and staff).
Rosedale
3908 Springfield St
3908 Springfield St, Kansas City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
3908 Springfield is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse renting for $1,900 a month with a $1,900 security deposit. Location is just a few blocks from KU Med.
West Plaza
4507 Roanoke Pkwy - 2
4507 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
Great location in the West Plaza! Walk to the Plaza or Wesport. This renovated condo comes with a new kitchen featuring new, white cabinets, new appliances and granite countertops! Fridge, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher provided.
Rosedale
4130 Fisher Street
4130 Fisher Street, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$925
890 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE FROM KU MED! VIRTUAL TOUR Available by Request. Easy/quick access to the highway and close to Westwood, and the Midtown area as well. This newly renovated 2 bed/1.
West Plaza
4619 Mercier Street
4619 Mercier Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
West Plaza Home for rent, recently updated. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4619-mercier-st-kansas-city-mo-64112-usa/b2e8868f-bfd2-4735-b981-a4fae8a573c0 (RLNE5852536)
Rosedale
2310 W 41st Avenue
2310 West 41st Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1652 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Large 1,652 sqft 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located just blocks from KU, Joe's KC Bar-B-Que and just a quick drive to the Plaza, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, and Westport! Great HWY access as well.
Roseland Park
5222 Buena Vista
5222 Buena Vista Street, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1248 sqft
{5222} Adorable & Clean Ranch + Large Bedrooms + ALL Appliances Included + Oversize 2 Car Garage - This is a lovely ranch located just a few block north of Shawnee Mission Parkway on a quaint block not far from the Plaza, KU Med School and much
West Plaza
1102 W 46th St.
1102 West 46th Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
2 Bed/ 1 Bath Condo in the Plaza - Work and play in this wonderful Plaza condo! Beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom located just a few blocks from the Country Club Plaza.This condo has spacious rooms and a large eat-in kitchen.
