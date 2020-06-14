Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

184 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Westwood, KS

Finding an apartment in Westwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a...
1 of 43

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westwood
17 Units Available
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
Studio
$1,425
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1132 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2502 W 51st Street
2502 West 51st Street, Westwood, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1476 sqft
2502 W 51st Street Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Westwood Home on Quiet secluded Street - This Cute Cape Cod Home in Westwood, Kansas offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Westwood
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:30pm
Rosedale
8 Units Available
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$682
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$788
720 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living in the city! Welcome home to Malvern Hill Apartment Homes in Kansas City, Kansas. We are the essence of tranquility tucked among the trees and rolling, lush landscape, to provide a lifestyle that is both attractive and relaxed.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Plaza Westport
10 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
$
Country Club Plaza
14 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1206 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Plaza
7 Units Available
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1150 sqft
Located in the coveted West Plaza area, The 4700 will surround you with luxury and comfort.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
West Plaza
10 Units Available
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$814
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
898 sqft
Conveniently located within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Newly renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly. Note to client: Quartz countertops are in comment section, but granite countertops are in Unit features.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
West Plaza
15 Units Available
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
995 sqft
Ideally located community near the theater, art gallery and university. On-site business center, massage room, and fire pit area. Homes feature efficient appliances, fantastic views, large terraces, and beverage centers. In-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Rosedale
4 Units Available
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Kansas City, KS. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 1 at 02:53pm
Plaza Westport
16 Units Available
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1199 sqft
In Kansas City's Country Club Plaza neighborhood and moments from shopping and dining at The Plaza. Amenities include a gym and a fire pit. The apartment homes boast quartz countertops, wood flooring and in-home laundry.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
1204 W 48th St
1204 West 48th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
True West Plaza Home 3 blocks from Plaza - This West Plaza area home is located 3 blocks from The Country Club Plaza. The home has 3 bedrooms and 1+ bath. The home has hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4714 Mercier St
4714 Mercier Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
4714 Mercier St Available 08/01/20 West Plaza Home For Rent - WEST PLAZA BUNGALOW - Sit on your front porch and embrace the neighborhood and wonderful neighbors - Maximize your space with an open floor plan and ample kitchen counter & cabinet

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4619 Mercier Street
4619 Mercier Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
West Plaza Home for rent, recently updated. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4619-mercier-st-kansas-city-mo-64112-usa/b2e8868f-bfd2-4735-b981-a4fae8a573c0 (RLNE5852536)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5227 Catalina St.
5227 Catalina Street, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
5227 Catalina St. Available 07/01/20 Charming Roeland Park 3 Bed & 2 Bath Available for July Move In! - CHARMING 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a tree lined cul-de-sac in Roeland Park neighborhood. Hardwood and tile floors throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
1106 Ward Parkway
1106 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1750 sqft
Plaza Living, with a view and a great back patio Beautiful Spacious upper duplex. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large formal dining room and living room, as well as sun-room overlooking Brush Creek. Classic features, modern amenities.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4804 Jefferson Street - 301
4804 Jefferson Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
650 sqft
Enjoy this gorgeous 1 bdrm/1bth is the Heart of Plaza! Directly across from Plaza shops, restaurants and nightlife. The Robert Louis Stevenson Building provides secured entry, weekly common area cleanings and storage space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 3
4509 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss out on a great location at an awesome price!! West Plaza Condo, 1 bd, located on the 2nd floor Walk to shops, dining and nightlife.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2
4513 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Great location to Plaza and Westport!! Walk or take a $5 Uber ride! Special! Half off first month lease if you move in by June 30th.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
4130 Fisher Street
4130 Fisher Street, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$925
890 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE FROM KU MED! VIRTUAL TOUR Available by Request. Easy/quick access to the highway and close to Westwood, and the Midtown area as well. This newly renovated 2 bed/1.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5222 Buena Vista
5222 Buena Vista Street, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1248 sqft
{5222} Adorable & Clean Ranch + Large Bedrooms + ALL Appliances Included + Oversize 2 Car Garage - This is a lovely ranch located just a few block north of Shawnee Mission Parkway on a quaint block not far from the Plaza, KU Med School and much

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
1102 W 46th St.
1102 West 46th Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
2 Bed/ 1 Bath Condo in the Plaza - Work and play in this wonderful Plaza condo! Beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom located just a few blocks from the Country Club Plaza.This condo has spacious rooms and a large eat-in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Westwood
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mission
9 Units Available
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1424 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
The Downtown Loop
10 Units Available
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
Hanover Place
2 Units Available
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$910
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
880 sqft
Come live at The Arabell and get a beautifully renovated and spacious apartment in a central location. – In-unit laundry – Free Google Fiber – Pets welcome – Balcony Located in Hanover Place, this apartment is perfectly located.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Westwood, KS

Finding an apartment in Westwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

