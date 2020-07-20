All apartments in Spring Hill
Find more places like 210 East Hale Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Hill, KS
/
210 East Hale Street
Last updated October 30 2019 at 5:56 PM

210 East Hale Street

210 East Hale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring Hill
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

210 East Hale Street, Spring Hill, KS 66083

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll LOVE the beauty of this completely restore, turn of the century home! Complete with the comforts of modern day amenities. Enjoy coffee in the morning on the welcoming wrap around porch, large corner lot on quiet street, behind elementary and middle schools. Beautifully updated inside and out with amazing high end finishes!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 East Hale Street have any available units?
210 East Hale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Hill, KS.
What amenities does 210 East Hale Street have?
Some of 210 East Hale Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 East Hale Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 East Hale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 East Hale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 East Hale Street is pet friendly.
Does 210 East Hale Street offer parking?
No, 210 East Hale Street does not offer parking.
Does 210 East Hale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 East Hale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 East Hale Street have a pool?
No, 210 East Hale Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 East Hale Street have accessible units?
No, 210 East Hale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 East Hale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 East Hale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 East Hale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 East Hale Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BlackHawk Apartment Homes
22650 S Harrison St
Spring Hill, KS 66083

Similar Pages

Spring Hill 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSpring Hill 2 Bedroom Apartments
Spring Hill 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsSpring Hill Apartments with Garages
Spring Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MOPlatte City, MO
Pleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City