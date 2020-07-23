/
/
butler county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 12:51 AM
80 Apartments for rent in Butler County, KS📍
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
134 Lioba Dr
134 Lioba Drive, Andover, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2010 sqft
134 Lioba Dr Available 08/01/20 Andover Ranch...Andover Central Schools with Two Master suites - The front of this home features a beautiful pond and a nice shaded area to sit and listen to the water flowing and watch the kids play.
1 of 35
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2821 W 3rd Ave
2821 West 3rd Avenue, El Dorado, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath home in El Dorado! - This one's in Circle Schools! - Open concept floor plan - Split bedroom plan - Stainless steel appliances - Fenced backyard - Basement family room - Tons of storage - 2 car attached garage Call today
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
728 N. Harvard
728 Harvard Ave, El Dorado, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1306 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath - Eldorado - 3 bedroom, 1 bath (No bathtub) partially finished basement. Central heat & air, 1 car garage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
328 N Gordy
328 North Gordy Street, El Dorado, KS
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$595
Spacious 2 bedroom/1 bath home in El Dorado! - Great location for this 2 bedroom! - Hardwood floors throughout - Freshly painted - Off street parking - Central heat & air - Large closets - Large utility room Call today for a showing! (316)
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
304 W. 2nd
304 West 2nd Avenue, El Dorado, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Incredible townhome with double car garage near downtown El Dorado! - High end living in El Dorado! - Convenient location to all of El Dorado's amenities (shops, YMCA, restaurants, etc.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Green Valley
942 W Threewood Ct
942 Threewood Court, Andover, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,965
2600 sqft
942 W Threewood Ct Available 09/01/20 Large Single Family Home Located in The Preferred Andover Central School District.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
210 S Ohio
210 South Ohio Street, Benton, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
Nice 2 bed/1 bath in Benton! - - New flooring - New paint - Storage area - Minimal yard maintenance No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4384696)
1 of 49
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Terradyne
1113 Terradyne Dr
1113 Terradyne Drive, Andover, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
4225 sqft
Beautiful Home on Terradyne Golf Course - Over 4,200 SF with Everything You Need! - This is a spectacular home in the wonderful Terradyne County Club neighborhood, perfect for any executive or golfing family! This house located is in the Andover
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
243 Bel Air
243 Belair St, El Dorado, KS
3 Bedrooms
$775
243 Bel Air Available 06/01/20 Nice 3 bedroom/1 bathroom with attached garage in northeast El Dorado! - - Fenced yard with deck & shed - Attached garage - Hardwood floors throughout - Nice sized bedrooms (RLNE4770957)
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
435 E Broadway
435 East Broadway Avenue, Augusta, KS
3 Bedrooms
$650
865 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Appliances, VERY NICE !! - Nice 3 bedroom house located in a quiet neighborhood. This house was totally remodeled in early 2010 and still looks new.
1 of 21
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1742 N. Riverbirch Ct
1742 North Riverbirch Court, Andover, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2330 sqft
Andover property in Caywood Subdivision - Ranch Style Home 4 Bedroom + Bonus room 3 bath 3 car garage Walk out basement Playground with a pond Laminate flooring Newer carpeting Vaulted ceilings (RLNE5469537)
1 of 15
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
130 S. Westview
130 South Westview Road, Andover, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1700 sqft
Spacious and Charming 3-Bedroom 2 Bathroom available in Andover! Pre-Lease this Beauty today for Mid April Move In! - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Home located in Andover, KS.
1 of 11
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
326 S Race
326 Race Street, El Dorado, KS
2 Bedrooms
$640
Cute 2 bedroom/1 bath in El Dorado! - You've gotta see this one!- single car garage utility room wood floors shed pergola fenced backyard (RLNE4256505)
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
1920 West Towanda Avenue - 1
1920 Southwest 10th Street, El Dorado, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
990 sqft
Baileys Court (Formally Pinebrook Apartments) is located in a nice and Quiet area of El Dorado Kansas. I little Community tucked away in a cul de sac with access to a large pond and park. y
Results within 5 miles of Butler County
Verified
1 of 102
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
8 Units Available
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$849
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottages at Crestview in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
3 Units Available
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$934
1112 sqft
Portofino is located at 12526 East Central, Wichita, KS and is managed by Case and Associates Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13902 E Ayesbury Street
13902 Ayesbury, Wichita, KS
6 Bedrooms
$2,350
3102 sqft
Beautiful Modern Home w/3 Car Garage, Fenced in Yard & Andover School District - 13902 E AYESBURG Leasing Now!! Schedule a showing: https://showmojo.
1 of 45
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11711 E Crestwood St.
11711 East Crestwood Street, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
3740 sqft
Beautiful East Side Home With Scenic Views! - This dream home comes equipped with 5 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rocky Creek
13418 E Birchwood
13418 Birchwood, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,990
4198 sqft
Spectacular 5 bed, 4 bath home - Andover schools! - Spectacular 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home with Wichita taxes and Andover Schools! Step inside and you'll fall in love with the well appointed foyer and living room with upper deck access! The
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rocky Creek
13421 E. Crestwood Ct
13421 Crestwood Court, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
4578 sqft
For Lease!! 5 bedroom /5 bath- Prime East side neighborhood-Rocky Creek Legacy - Beautiful 5 bed/ 5 bath in East side Rocky Creek Legacy neighborhood near 127th and 13th St. Over 4500 sq. ft with an impressive open floor plan.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5166 Villa Pl.
5166 N Villa Pl, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1190 sqft
Brand New Beautiful Villa in Independent Senior Living Community 55+ - This beautiful and brand new (built in 2020) Villa's unit is ready for move in! This is the Windsor floor plan, which features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an over-sized
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1821 N 127th St East
1821 North 127th Street East, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2440 sqft
WAIT LIST - 3 Bed 3 Bath Newly Constructed Home with Lake View and No Maintenance! - Newly constructed (2015) townhomes near 21st and 127th.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
12822 E Timberlake Rd
12822 E, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2200 sqft
12822 E. Timber Lake Rd, Wichita Ks is a BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom with finished basement, attached 2 car garage, twin home. This home is full of beautiful finishes all throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12113 E Mainsgate St
12113 East Mainsgate Street, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2347 sqft
Spacious NE Home in Beautiful Development Available 08/01/20 If you've been looking for a warm welcome into a new community, you need not look any longer! This beautiful home has wide open spaces, inside and out, where everyone is walking their dog,
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Butler County area include Friends University, and Newman University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Wichita, Ponca City, Haysville, Valley Center, and Maize have apartments for rent.