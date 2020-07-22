Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Harvey County, KS

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1008 Kim St A
1008 Kim St, Halstead, KS
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
TriPlex 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 81195 3 Bedroom Has washer and dryer hookups. This unit is on the second floor. Pets are welcome. The property owner has final approval of all pets.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
326 E. 2nd St
326 E 2nd St, Newton, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1056 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
203 Old Mill Rd
203 Old Mill Rd, Newton, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$400
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5823874)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
327 1/2 E 5th St
327 1/2 E 5th St, Newton, KS
3 Bedrooms
$600
1131 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Lower Level Duplex For Rent in Newton! - Blocks away from Newton's historical district, lies a very well maintained lower level duplex.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
620 E 8TH
620 East 8th Street, Newton, KS
3 Bedrooms
$695
1312 sqft
- (RLNE4418250)

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
505 W 5th St
505 West 5th Street, Newton, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1542 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled- 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home Located in Newton! - This home has a rustic feel but an updated look! Come check out this beautifully remodeled home located on 5th St. in Newton.

Last updated April 7 at 11:00 AM
1 Unit Available
610 SE 3rd St
610 Southeast 3rd Street, Newton, KS
2 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedroom house located in Newton Ks. - Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath house located in Newton Kansas. Detached garage and big fenced in back yard. (RLNE5671760)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
329 Santa Fe
329 Santa Fe Street, Halstead, KS
3 Bedrooms
$650
- (RLNE5662881)
Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
3 Units Available
Brookfield Apartment
1240 E Ford St, Valley Center, KS
2 Bedrooms
$690
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Brookfield Apartments located in Valley Center "Valley of Vision, Center of Progress", Kansas.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
522 N. Dexter
522 North Dexter Avenue, Valley Center, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
912 sqft
Valley Center - Property Id: 265335 $150.00 off move in by 08/01/2020! 522 N. Dexter Valley Center,KS Rent: $1,025.00 ?Deposit: $1,025.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities. Including trash, lawn care and pest control.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Maize
420 Jones
420 East Jones Street, Maize, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
1808 sqft
3 BD, 2 BA Duplex in Maize! - This duplex is a work in progress! The owner is installing brand new flooring throughout the main level, repainting ceilings, rooms, and installing new trim! Laundry is located on the main floor, comes with a fireplace

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
210 S Ohio
210 South Ohio Street, Benton, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
Nice 2 bed/1 bath in Benton! - - New flooring - New paint - Storage area - Minimal yard maintenance No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4384696)

Last updated December 13 at 01:05 AM
1 Unit Available
207 South Topeka Street
207 S Topeka Ave, Haven, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
720 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath House. Home is currently being re painted. Fenced back yard. Fridge and oven range will be supplied. Pets will be considered with $25/mo pet fee included in the rent and deposit amounts per pet. $20 app fee per adult.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Harvey County?
Apartment Rentals in Harvey County start at $400/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Harvey County?
Some of the colleges located in the Harvey County area include Friends University, and Newman University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Harvey County have apartments for rent?
Wichita, Haysville, Valley Center, Maize, and El Dorado have apartments for rent.

