harvey county
Last updated July 22 2020
13 Apartments for rent in Harvey County, KS📍
1008 Kim St A
1008 Kim St, Halstead, KS
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
TriPlex 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 81195 3 Bedroom Has washer and dryer hookups. This unit is on the second floor. Pets are welcome. The property owner has final approval of all pets.
326 E. 2nd St
326 E 2nd St, Newton, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1056 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.
203 Old Mill Rd
203 Old Mill Rd, Newton, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$400
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5823874)
327 1/2 E 5th St
327 1/2 E 5th St, Newton, KS
3 Bedrooms
$600
1131 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Lower Level Duplex For Rent in Newton! - Blocks away from Newton's historical district, lies a very well maintained lower level duplex.
620 E 8TH
620 East 8th Street, Newton, KS
3 Bedrooms
$695
1312 sqft
- (RLNE4418250)
505 W 5th St
505 West 5th Street, Newton, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1542 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled- 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home Located in Newton! - This home has a rustic feel but an updated look! Come check out this beautifully remodeled home located on 5th St. in Newton.
610 SE 3rd St
610 Southeast 3rd Street, Newton, KS
2 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedroom house located in Newton Ks. - Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath house located in Newton Kansas. Detached garage and big fenced in back yard. (RLNE5671760)
329 Santa Fe
329 Santa Fe Street, Halstead, KS
3 Bedrooms
$650
- (RLNE5662881)
Results within 10 miles of Harvey County
Brookfield Apartment
1240 E Ford St, Valley Center, KS
2 Bedrooms
$690
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Brookfield Apartments located in Valley Center "Valley of Vision, Center of Progress", Kansas.
522 N. Dexter
522 North Dexter Avenue, Valley Center, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
912 sqft
Valley Center - Property Id: 265335 $150.00 off move in by 08/01/2020! 522 N. Dexter Valley Center,KS Rent: $1,025.00 ?Deposit: $1,025.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities. Including trash, lawn care and pest control.
Maize
420 Jones
420 East Jones Street, Maize, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
1808 sqft
3 BD, 2 BA Duplex in Maize! - This duplex is a work in progress! The owner is installing brand new flooring throughout the main level, repainting ceilings, rooms, and installing new trim! Laundry is located on the main floor, comes with a fireplace
210 S Ohio
210 South Ohio Street, Benton, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
Nice 2 bed/1 bath in Benton! - - New flooring - New paint - Storage area - Minimal yard maintenance No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4384696)
207 South Topeka Street
207 S Topeka Ave, Haven, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
720 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath House. Home is currently being re painted. Fenced back yard. Fridge and oven range will be supplied. Pets will be considered with $25/mo pet fee included in the rent and deposit amounts per pet. $20 app fee per adult.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Harvey County area include Friends University, and Newman University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Wichita, Haysville, Valley Center, Maize, and El Dorado have apartments for rent.