Apartment List
/
KS
/
mission
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

46 Apartments for rent in Mission, KS with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Mission apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
10 Units Available
Mission
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1424 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
Results within 5 miles of Mission
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
176 Units Available
Old Westport
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,139
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1211 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
17 Units Available
South Plaza
51 Main
5050 Main St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,309
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1257 sqft
Close to the shops and eateries of Kansas City, this development offers an infinity edge saltwater pool, outdoor party deck, yoga room, and more. Units include spacious floor plans, kitchen islands, wet bars, and more.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
21 Units Available
Westside North
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1064 sqft
This developed community offers a convenient location near Southwest Boulevard, just a few blocks from restaurants, galleries and entertainment venues. Amenities include a saltwater pool, fitness center and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
68 Units Available
Downtown Overland Park
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,229
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1133 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
21 Units Available
Westwood
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
Studio
$1,500
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1132 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
14 Units Available
Plaza Westport
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,362
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,284
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
$
15 Units Available
Country Club Plaza
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,015
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$855
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
790 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:44 PM
$
8 Units Available
Arbor Square
7613 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour laundry, hot tub, gym, pool and playground. Located close to parks, local dining, and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
8 Units Available
Rosedale
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Kansas City, KS. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
10 Units Available
West Plaza
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$814
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
898 sqft
Conveniently located within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Newly renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly. Note to client: Quartz countertops are in comment section, but granite countertops are in Unit features.
Results within 10 miles of Mission
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
$
19 Units Available
Lea Manor
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$785
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
900 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, with easy access to I-435, I-470 and Highway 71. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Community includes luxurious features like pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:32 PM
$
19 Units Available
Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,035
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1824 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community features a resort-style pool, a gym, and a grilling area. Interiors boast full-size washers and dryers, high ceilings, and walk-in closets. Just off Highway 69 near College Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
$
38 Units Available
Crown Center
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1018 sqft
Brand New, Immediate Occupancy! Call today to schedule your tour of City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City & secure your apartment home or penthouse! Live a life of style and sophistication at City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
36 Units Available
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,019
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,623
1518 sqft
This lakeside community is just moments from the shopping and dining options along Highway 69. Back at home, the community offers a game room, pool, concierge coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Furnished units are available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
17 Units Available
The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,090
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1477 sqft
Lofty ceilings with crown molding, designer backsplash, oversized closets. Smoke-free community with outdoor fire place, high-tech fitness center, and saltwater pool. Convenient access to Highway 69, I-35, I-435, nearby shopping at Prairiefire and Park Place.
Verified

1 of 119

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
26 Units Available
Prairie Creek Apartments
9395 Scarborough St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,073
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1749 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community offering sports courts, a pool and a gym. The units feature wood floors, private outdoor spaces and 9-foot ceilings. Centrally located off I-435, within minutes of I-35.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:32 PM
$
5 Units Available
Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,170
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1676 sqft
At Bradford Pointe, we understand that details make a home uniquely yours - inviting ambiance, extraordinary amenities, and outstanding service that come together to create an unparalleled living environment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 12:45 PM
$
30 Units Available
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$835
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
960 sqft
Located right off Highway 69. Renovated to include fireplaces, courtyard and fit pit. On-site amenities include a large pool and sundeck, tennis court and concierge service. Larger units with open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
14 Units Available
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$923
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LENEXA, KS Located in the heart of Johnson County, Crescent Apartment Homes puts you close to everything you enjoy. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
18 Units Available
Village at Mission Farms
4080 Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$963
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1267 sqft
Located just off of I-435 near Fox Hill park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with open floor plans, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Amenities include a pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
25 Units Available
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,164
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1184 sqft
Resort-style gated community featuring gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, his/her closets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with on-site trainer, saltwater pool, yoga, tanning rooms. Near Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:05 PM
$
6 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$885
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1020 sqft
Located at the corner of 10th and Baltimore Avenue in the historic Library District of Downtown Kansas City, the Library Lofts is the ideal urban dwelling experience that exemplifies both classic and modern living experiences.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
46 Units Available
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,254
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1191 sqft
A stunning community across from the river in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a game room, coffee lounge, media room, and a gourmet grill area. Controlled access provided. Spacious, modern suites.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Mission, KS

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Mission apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Mission apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Mission 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMission 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMission 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMission 3 Bedroom ApartmentsMission Accessible ApartmentsMission Apartments with Balconies
Mission Apartments with GaragesMission Apartments with GymsMission Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMission Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMission Apartments with ParkingMission Apartments with Pools
Mission Apartments with Washer-DryersMission Dog Friendly ApartmentsMission Furnished ApartmentsMission Pet Friendly ApartmentsMission Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
St. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MONorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City