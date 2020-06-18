919 Colorado St.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking range oven

3D Tour Available - Large Back Yard + Washer & Dryer Included + Off-Street Parking. Available NOW! - 3D TOUR - https://3dtours.americanmhk.com/share/collection/7ljMn?fs=1&vr=1&sd=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=1



This house includes the refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, and washer/dryer! The large backyard offers plenty of shade and room for entertainment. Two sheds in the back yard allow for ample storage space. Off-street parking is available behind the house.



Hate pests? So do we! This property has free, around the clock total pest control coverage, so pests will never be a concern for you or your wallet!



****This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.



Our residents love us because….

-24 Hour Professional Maintenance

-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours

-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy- We accept E-check and Credit card online



Come see the difference at American Property Services!



