All apartments in Manhattan
Find more places like 919 Colorado St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan, KS
/
919 Colorado St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

919 Colorado St.

919 Colorado Street · (785) 236-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

919 Colorado Street, Manhattan, KS 66502
South Manhattan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 919 Colorado St. · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3D Tour Available - Large Back Yard + Washer & Dryer Included + Off-Street Parking. Available NOW! - 3D TOUR - https://3dtours.americanmhk.com/share/collection/7ljMn?fs=1&vr=1&sd=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=1

This house includes the refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, and washer/dryer! The large backyard offers plenty of shade and room for entertainment. Two sheds in the back yard allow for ample storage space. Off-street parking is available behind the house.

Hate pests? So do we! This property has free, around the clock total pest control coverage, so pests will never be a concern for you or your wallet!

****This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.

Our residents love us because….
-24 Hour Professional Maintenance
-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours
-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy- We accept E-check and Credit card online

Come see the difference at American Property Services!

(RLNE5840505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Colorado St. have any available units?
919 Colorado St. has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 Colorado St. have?
Some of 919 Colorado St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Colorado St. currently offering any rent specials?
919 Colorado St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Colorado St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 Colorado St. is pet friendly.
Does 919 Colorado St. offer parking?
Yes, 919 Colorado St. does offer parking.
Does 919 Colorado St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 Colorado St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Colorado St. have a pool?
No, 919 Colorado St. does not have a pool.
Does 919 Colorado St. have accessible units?
No, 919 Colorado St. does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Colorado St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 Colorado St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 919 Colorado St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Manhattan 2 BedroomsManhattan Apartments with Garage
Manhattan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManhattan Apartments with Parking
Manhattan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Topeka, KSJunction City, KS
Ogden, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas State UniversityWashburn University
Washburn Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity