54 Apartments for rent in Junction City, KS

Let the search begin!

Before you get lost in the diversity that is Junction City, save yourself some frustration and take these tips to heart when you're searching for the perfect dwelling.

Air Conditioning and Heat

These two features are not too common in rental properties in Junction City, but if you don't want to know firsthand what human combustion feels like in summer and have a case of hypothermia in winter, paying the extra dough to have these features in your apartment is worth it. This is one of those places where the weather has nasty mood swings.

Time

The city is every renter's paradise with many vacant homes for rent. However, don't let the ever-changing real estate statistics fool you into leniency if you don't want to go through the humiliation of going homeless. Save yourself from the trouble and give it at least six weeks before your scheduled move in.

Arm yourself

Nah, landlords love you in this side of Kansas, but you need to be armed with the right stuff for them to welcome you with open arms. We're talking about your payslip, ID and sometimes, references from previous landlords. Most landlords will also run a credit check on you, so expect to pay for that, too.