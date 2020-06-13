54 Apartments for rent in Junction City, KS

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
The Bluffs
1810 Caroline Ave, Junction City, KS
Studio
$614
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$645
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$754
1050 sqft
Prime location close to 170 and Highway 77 as well as nearby shopping and dining. Community features clubhouse, 2 fitness centers, zero-entry pool and spa. Washer/dryer in unit.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Patriot Pointe
1901 Victory Ln, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,053
1350 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Junction City, Fort Riley, Milford Lake and Highway 77. Large townhomes with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and attached garages. Community features pool and hot tub.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
414 S. Madison Apt B
414 South Madison Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All Utilities Paid! - This quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath basement apartment awaits new tenants! The walls have a fresh coat of paint and new carpeting too! Owner provides all utilities at this unit as well.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
605 W. 8th
605 West 8th Street, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1731 sqft
605 W. 8th Available 07/07/20 Must See! - This darling 2 story home will surprise you once inside. EVERYTHING has been updated! Beautiful flooring throughout the main level that features a master en-suite with full bath.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
922 S Madison St
922 South Madison Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
922 S Madison St Available 06/15/20 Single Family Home - FULLY FURNISHED PLUS ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! This cute home is a great starter for a small family or single individuals! Updates have been made to this 2 bedroom 1 bath home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
70 Riley Manor Ct.
70 Riley Mnr, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
Modest Townhome - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome in Junction City, available now! Close to Fort Riley, Downtown Junction City, and other shopping amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1393 Parkside Dr.
1393 Parkside Dr, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
891 sqft
1393 Parkside Dr. Available 07/07/20 1393 Parkside - Cute 2 bed, 1 bath duplex. This home offers hardwood floors throughout the kitchen, dining room & living room. And carpet in both bedrooms. Has a nice attached one car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
116 N Adams
116 North Adams Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2244 sqft
116 N Adams Available 07/01/20 Quaint & Cozy Home - This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has all the charm! The house has an unfinished basement, privacy fenced in back yard, and master suite.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
625 N Adams #2
625 North Adams Street, Junction City, KS
1 Bedroom
$425
Great Home Great Location - Spacious living located in downtown Junction City. Close proximity to shopping and restaraunts. Contact a Mathis Lueker Property Manager for your showing. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5670017)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1716 Clover
1716 Clover Drive, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1126 sqft
1716 Clover Available 07/10/20 Great Home Great Location - This open floor plan duplex is located near ACT Call Center, Spring Valley Elementary School, and Highway 77.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
59 Fuller Cir
59 Fuller Circle, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1998 sqft
59 Fuller Cir Available 07/10/20 Spacious TownHome - Spanning 3 levels this town-home has all the room you'll need! Included are 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1901 Thompson
1901 Thompson Drive, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1580 sqft
1901 Thompson Available 07/25/20 Great Fenced Backyard - Looking for a spacious home in a nice neighborhood & conviently located with easy access to Ft Riley? Look no further. This new to the rental market 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1232 Pershing
1232 Pershing Drive, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1368 sqft
1232 Pershing Available 06/16/20 Three Bedroom Property Available in Junction City - Three bedroom home available for rent in Junction City. Extra large kitchen offers nice countertops and lots of cabinets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
423 1/2 W 10th
423 1/2 W 10th St, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
858 sqft
Cute & Clean! - This darling 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit awaits a new tenant! Fresh paint inside, lots of windows for natural light and wood floors throughout add much character. Spacious kitchen and bedrooms too with plenty of closet space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
608 Chadwick Ct
608 Chadwick Court, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
608 Chadwick Ct Available 07/01/20 Spacious Home - This gorgeous very spacious home is now available for rent! The first impression of this home is front porch sitting with the wide open front porch and porch swing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
711 W. 1st St.
711 West 1st Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
711 W. 1st Street - Cute two bedroom, one bath duplex, featuring original hardwood floors. This home has a large yard with a storage shed and sits on a quiet street. (RLNE3787411)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
435 W. Chestnut St.
435 West Chestnut Street, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
3084 sqft
435 W. Chestnut St.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
2743 Anderson
2743 Anderson Drive, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
2743 Anderson Available 07/13/20 Available July 13! - AVAILABLE: July 13 Rent: $1,200 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 2 Washer/Dryer Hookups 2 Car Garage Pets Allowed: YES Interior Amenities: Updated single family property built in 2007 for rent!! This home is

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1108 Oakview Drive
1108 Oakview Drive, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1787 sqft
1108 Oakview Drive Available 07/21/20 1108 Oakview Dr - Beautiful three bedroom, three bath home with attached two car garage. Full basement with additional family room & extra storage space. Master bedroom with walk-in closet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
930 Winwood Dr #2
930 Windwood Drive, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
1131 sqft
Great Space! - This recently redone 2 bedroom unit in a cute triplex awaits a new tenant! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac and close to shopping, restaurants and Hwy 77/I-70 for easy access to Ft Riley you're never far from conveniences.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
916 Dakota
916 Dakota Lane, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1340 sqft
916 Dakota Available 07/24/20 Spring Valley - Amazing Home - Beautifully kept home with amazing privacy fenced in backyard. Hardwood floors throughout living spaces and highly desireable neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
527 W 14th Apt #2
527 West 14th Street, Junction City, KS
1 Bedroom
$550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
527 W 14th Apt #2 Available 07/10/20 - (RLNE5814456)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
815 W 11th St
815 West 11th Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1104 sqft
Updated Home for Rent! - This newly updated home is almost ready for rent! New Paint, New flooring, New Windows and new Ac/Furnace unit! There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2454 Fox Sparrow Ct
2454 Fox Sparrow Court, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1645 sqft
- Spacious open floor plan Large kitchen and dining area with ceramic tile flooring and service bar. Nice size living room. There is a 1/2 bath located on main floor. Three bedrooms located on the top floor with two full bathrooms.

Median Rent in Junction City

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Junction City is $566, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $752.
Studio
$563
1 Bed
$566
2 Beds
$752
3+ Beds
$1,088
City GuideJunction City
"I met a man in a diner outside of Hays. He said marriage brought him there; / it was divorce that made him stay. / I drove straight through to Junction City. / I thought I'd call you in Topeka, but I didn't want the pity." --"Kansas City," Melissa Etheridge

Call it fate. Call it an accident. But, had it not been for Kansas River's low water on that fateful day when the steamship Hartford was supposed to bring immigrants to another area, Junction City, Kansas, would not be as we know it. Thank goodness, history ran its course and brought forth a community that gave birth to a major league baseball Rookie of the Year (Bob Horner) and nurtured a U.S. president (Dwight Eisenhower). This city is still making history, and if you'd like to be part of it, finding an apartment for rent in Junction City should be chapter one in your book.

Let the search begin!

Before you get lost in the diversity that is Junction City, save yourself some frustration and take these tips to heart when you're searching for the perfect dwelling.

Air Conditioning and Heat

These two features are not too common in rental properties in Junction City, but if you don't want to know firsthand what human combustion feels like in summer and have a case of hypothermia in winter, paying the extra dough to have these features in your apartment is worth it. This is one of those places where the weather has nasty mood swings.

Time

The city is every renter's paradise with many vacant homes for rent. However, don't let the ever-changing real estate statistics fool you into leniency if you don't want to go through the humiliation of going homeless. Save yourself from the trouble and give it at least six weeks before your scheduled move in.

Arm yourself

Nah, landlords love you in this side of Kansas, but you need to be armed with the right stuff for them to welcome you with open arms. We're talking about your payslip, ID and sometimes, references from previous landlords. Most landlords will also run a credit check on you, so expect to pay for that, too.

Meandering through Junction City's neighborhoods

If you're like most people, you want to be part of the pack. Heck, even hipsters who tend to avoid labels and convention gravitate toward their kind. So if you don't want to feel like a fish out of the water, take the time to get to know the different 'hoods in this city and decide which ocean you should swim in.

City Center: This part of the city is packed to the brim. Anyone who wants to be in the thick of the action will like it here. Geary County Historical Society, Wal-Mart Superstore, Coronado Park and Courtyard Junction City are just some of the hangouts in this area. Think you'll be joining the school of fish here? Grab one of the small- and medium-sized 2- bedroom apartments for rent, which happens to be the majority in this neighborhood.

S Jackson St/Skyline Dr: West of the City Center, this neighborhood is home to cemeteries and parks. (That's a lot of green spaces, if you'd rather think that way.) Rimrock Park, South Park, St Mary's and Highland Cemetery are the landmarks in this area. It's not just the dead that inhabit this place, though. There are plenty of rental homes, restaurants and shops for the living as well.

Grant Ave/N Washington St: East of the City Center, this neighborhood, which is bordered by Kansas River on the north and I-70 on the south, is a neighborhood of mostly medium-sized single detached houses and mobile homes. If you want to find a place quickly, perhaps this area's vacancy and rental rates will lure you. Likewise, most residents here spend less than 15 minutes commuting to their workplaces, so people who like to take it easy would definitely find their pack here.

N Jackson St/N 14th St: If you don't mind the sound of planes going up and about, you can consider this neighborhood that's home to Junction City's Municipal Airport and Freeman Field for your apartment search. This community has a wealth of established and newer apartment complexes and single, detached homes for the taking.

W 8th St/Rucker Cir: Hip and trendy urbanites abound in this suburban community with plenty of green spaces to go around. Cleary Park, Playground Park, and North Park are the common hangouts for those looking to burn some energy the healthier way. If this feels like home to you, this neighborhood's abounding 3- or 4-bedroom apartment homes might be your next dig.

Getting around Town

People who can't stay put will find that there's never a dull moment with Junction City's wealth of places to explore. The great outdoors beckon at Flint Hills and Milford Lake where you can go hiking, biking, fishing and bird-watching or get emo over sunsets. Milford Off-Road Area is the best venue to go motorcycling or ATV riding for those who can't resist the off-beaten path.

History junkies will have their hands full with the number of historic sites that are the stuff of legends, myths and actual history. A visit to the U.S. Cavalry Museum, the 1st Territorial Capitol of Kansas, Atomic Annie, Spring Valley Historic Site and the Geary County Historical Museum will give you a dose of history that will leave you reeling. Likewise, there's a place for those with a more refined taste in entertainment. There's the C.L Hoover Opera House for theater productions, Junction City Golf Course for golf enthusiasts and Spin City for everyone else.

Located on Highway 77 and Interstate 70, Junction City can be the starting point for a trip to just about anywhere -- Manhattan (Don't get too excited. That's still in Kansas), Topeka, Lawrence and Kansas City. That's the good news. The bad news is, save for Greyhound Lines buses, public transport is practically nonexistent in Junction City. So if you're going to go gallivanting and exploring places, be amenable to the idea of being stuck behind that steering wheel.

Junction City has it all -- history, some urban vibe, culture, the great outdoors and the folks at Fort Riley who always manage to enliven everything they set their hearts to. Is this the perfect spot to start (or get on with) your life? Yes? Cheers to finding the perfect roost for you, then.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Junction City?
In Junction City, the median rent is $563 for a studio, $566 for a 1-bedroom, $752 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,088 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Junction City, check out our monthly Junction City Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Junction City?
Some of the colleges located in the Junction City area include Kansas State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Junction City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Junction City from include Manhattan, Salina, and Ogden.

