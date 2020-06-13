54 Apartments for rent in Junction City, KS📍
Call it fate. Call it an accident. But, had it not been for Kansas River's low water on that fateful day when the steamship Hartford was supposed to bring immigrants to another area, Junction City, Kansas, would not be as we know it. Thank goodness, history ran its course and brought forth a community that gave birth to a major league baseball Rookie of the Year (Bob Horner) and nurtured a U.S. president (Dwight Eisenhower). This city is still making history, and if you'd like to be part of it, finding an apartment for rent in Junction City should be chapter one in your book.
Before you get lost in the diversity that is Junction City, save yourself some frustration and take these tips to heart when you're searching for the perfect dwelling.
Air Conditioning and Heat
These two features are not too common in rental properties in Junction City, but if you don't want to know firsthand what human combustion feels like in summer and have a case of hypothermia in winter, paying the extra dough to have these features in your apartment is worth it. This is one of those places where the weather has nasty mood swings.
Time
The city is every renter's paradise with many vacant homes for rent. However, don't let the ever-changing real estate statistics fool you into leniency if you don't want to go through the humiliation of going homeless. Save yourself from the trouble and give it at least six weeks before your scheduled move in.
Arm yourself
Nah, landlords love you in this side of Kansas, but you need to be armed with the right stuff for them to welcome you with open arms. We're talking about your payslip, ID and sometimes, references from previous landlords. Most landlords will also run a credit check on you, so expect to pay for that, too.
If you're like most people, you want to be part of the pack. Heck, even hipsters who tend to avoid labels and convention gravitate toward their kind. So if you don't want to feel like a fish out of the water, take the time to get to know the different 'hoods in this city and decide which ocean you should swim in.
City Center: This part of the city is packed to the brim. Anyone who wants to be in the thick of the action will like it here. Geary County Historical Society, Wal-Mart Superstore, Coronado Park and Courtyard Junction City are just some of the hangouts in this area. Think you'll be joining the school of fish here? Grab one of the small- and medium-sized 2- bedroom apartments for rent, which happens to be the majority in this neighborhood.
S Jackson St/Skyline Dr: West of the City Center, this neighborhood is home to cemeteries and parks. (That's a lot of green spaces, if you'd rather think that way.) Rimrock Park, South Park, St Mary's and Highland Cemetery are the landmarks in this area. It's not just the dead that inhabit this place, though. There are plenty of rental homes, restaurants and shops for the living as well.
Grant Ave/N Washington St: East of the City Center, this neighborhood, which is bordered by Kansas River on the north and I-70 on the south, is a neighborhood of mostly medium-sized single detached houses and mobile homes. If you want to find a place quickly, perhaps this area's vacancy and rental rates will lure you. Likewise, most residents here spend less than 15 minutes commuting to their workplaces, so people who like to take it easy would definitely find their pack here.
N Jackson St/N 14th St: If you don't mind the sound of planes going up and about, you can consider this neighborhood that's home to Junction City's Municipal Airport and Freeman Field for your apartment search. This community has a wealth of established and newer apartment complexes and single, detached homes for the taking.
W 8th St/Rucker Cir: Hip and trendy urbanites abound in this suburban community with plenty of green spaces to go around. Cleary Park, Playground Park, and North Park are the common hangouts for those looking to burn some energy the healthier way. If this feels like home to you, this neighborhood's abounding 3- or 4-bedroom apartment homes might be your next dig.
People who can't stay put will find that there's never a dull moment with Junction City's wealth of places to explore. The great outdoors beckon at Flint Hills and Milford Lake where you can go hiking, biking, fishing and bird-watching or get emo over sunsets. Milford Off-Road Area is the best venue to go motorcycling or ATV riding for those who can't resist the off-beaten path.
History junkies will have their hands full with the number of historic sites that are the stuff of legends, myths and actual history. A visit to the U.S. Cavalry Museum, the 1st Territorial Capitol of Kansas, Atomic Annie, Spring Valley Historic Site and the Geary County Historical Museum will give you a dose of history that will leave you reeling. Likewise, there's a place for those with a more refined taste in entertainment. There's the C.L Hoover Opera House for theater productions, Junction City Golf Course for golf enthusiasts and Spin City for everyone else.
Located on Highway 77 and Interstate 70, Junction City can be the starting point for a trip to just about anywhere -- Manhattan (Don't get too excited. That's still in Kansas), Topeka, Lawrence and Kansas City. That's the good news. The bad news is, save for Greyhound Lines buses, public transport is practically nonexistent in Junction City. So if you're going to go gallivanting and exploring places, be amenable to the idea of being stuck behind that steering wheel.
Junction City has it all -- history, some urban vibe, culture, the great outdoors and the folks at Fort Riley who always manage to enliven everything they set their hearts to. Is this the perfect spot to start (or get on with) your life? Yes? Cheers to finding the perfect roost for you, then.