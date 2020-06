54 Apartments for rent in Junction City, KS

Meandering through Junction City's neighborhoods

If you're like most people, you want to be part of the pack. Heck, even hipsters who tend to avoid labels and convention gravitate toward their kind. So if you don't want to feel like a fish out of the water, take the time to get to know the different 'hoods in this city and decide which ocean you should swim in.

City Center: This part of the city is packed to the brim. Anyone who wants to be in the thick of the action will like it here. Geary County Historical Society, Wal-Mart Superstore, Coronado Park and Courtyard Junction City are just some of the hangouts in this area. Think you'll be joining the school of fish here? Grab one of the small- and medium-sized 2- bedroom apartments for rent, which happens to be the majority in this neighborhood.

S Jackson St/Skyline Dr: West of the City Center, this neighborhood is home to cemeteries and parks. (That's a lot of green spaces, if you'd rather think that way.) Rimrock Park, South Park, St Mary's and Highland Cemetery are the landmarks in this area. It's not just the dead that inhabit this place, though. There are plenty of rental homes, restaurants and shops for the living as well.

Grant Ave/N Washington St: East of the City Center, this neighborhood, which is bordered by Kansas River on the north and I-70 on the south, is a neighborhood of mostly medium-sized single detached houses and mobile homes. If you want to find a place quickly, perhaps this area's vacancy and rental rates will lure you. Likewise, most residents here spend less than 15 minutes commuting to their workplaces, so people who like to take it easy would definitely find their pack here.

N Jackson St/N 14th St: If you don't mind the sound of planes going up and about, you can consider this neighborhood that's home to Junction City's Municipal Airport and Freeman Field for your apartment search. This community has a wealth of established and newer apartment complexes and single, detached homes for the taking.

W 8th St/Rucker Cir: Hip and trendy urbanites abound in this suburban community with plenty of green spaces to go around. Cleary Park, Playground Park, and North Park are the common hangouts for those looking to burn some energy the healthier way. If this feels like home to you, this neighborhood's abounding 3- or 4-bedroom apartment homes might be your next dig.