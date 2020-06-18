Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

420 Brooklawn Ct. Available 08/01/20 3 bed 2 bath duplex less than $1000 - Rent: $990.00

Unit: Duplex / Townhouse

Year built: 2007

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2

Garage: Attached 1 car garage

Sqft: 1,088



Interior Amenities: Single family home for rent located on the east side of Manhattan, KS! Kitchen has all white appliances included. Kitchen opens up into the living room. Dining room directly off of kitchen. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and master bathroom. 2 guest bedrooms. Washer and dryer hook-ups in laundry room. Ceiling fans in living room and master bedroom. Carpet in living room and all three bedrooms. Linoleum in kitchen, all bathrooms, and laundry room.



Exterior Amenities: Patio directly off of kitchen/foyer which is good for grilling. Large back yard. Located in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac.



Other: Dogs allowed. Max weight of 25 lbs. Max of 2. Non-aggressive breeds only. All pets subject to approval. $300 refundable pet fee. Additional $25 pet fee added to monthly rent per pet. No smoking inside or in garage.



ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.



(RLNE2398060)