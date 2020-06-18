All apartments in Manhattan
420 Brooklawn Ct.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

420 Brooklawn Ct.

420 Brooklawn Court · (785) 320-7977 ext. 1
Location

420 Brooklawn Court, Manhattan, KS 66502

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 420 Brooklawn Ct. · Avail. Aug 1

$990

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
420 Brooklawn Ct. Available 08/01/20 3 bed 2 bath duplex less than $1000 - Rent: $990.00
Unit: Duplex / Townhouse
Year built: 2007
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Garage: Attached 1 car garage
Sqft: 1,088

Interior Amenities: Single family home for rent located on the east side of Manhattan, KS! Kitchen has all white appliances included. Kitchen opens up into the living room. Dining room directly off of kitchen. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and master bathroom. 2 guest bedrooms. Washer and dryer hook-ups in laundry room. Ceiling fans in living room and master bedroom. Carpet in living room and all three bedrooms. Linoleum in kitchen, all bathrooms, and laundry room.

Exterior Amenities: Patio directly off of kitchen/foyer which is good for grilling. Large back yard. Located in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac.

Other: Dogs allowed. Max weight of 25 lbs. Max of 2. Non-aggressive breeds only. All pets subject to approval. $300 refundable pet fee. Additional $25 pet fee added to monthly rent per pet. No smoking inside or in garage.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.

(RLNE2398060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Brooklawn Ct. have any available units?
420 Brooklawn Ct. has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Brooklawn Ct. have?
Some of 420 Brooklawn Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Brooklawn Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
420 Brooklawn Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Brooklawn Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Brooklawn Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 420 Brooklawn Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 420 Brooklawn Ct. does offer parking.
Does 420 Brooklawn Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Brooklawn Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Brooklawn Ct. have a pool?
No, 420 Brooklawn Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 420 Brooklawn Ct. have accessible units?
No, 420 Brooklawn Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Brooklawn Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Brooklawn Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
