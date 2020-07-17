1019 Leavenworth St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

~Location! Location! Location!! This apartment is not only right next to City Park, but also within walking distance of the K-State Campus, Aggieville, and Downtown!

~This is a 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment, offering off-street parking in a 4-plex and is available to rent/move in August 1, 2020. Rent is only $680 and includes a dishwasher and a stack-able washer/dryer unit. Water & Trash are PAID!! Non-smokers only.

~References required as well as signing a one-year lease. Serious inquiries may contact us to set up an appointment and view this wonderful 2-bedroom apartment.

1019 Leavenworth, Manhattan, KS 66502

