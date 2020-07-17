Amenities
Available 08/01/20 HUGHES & HUGHES - Property Id: 311431
~Location! Location! Location!! This apartment is not only right next to City Park, but also within walking distance of the K-State Campus, Aggieville, and Downtown!
~This is a 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment, offering off-street parking in a 4-plex and is available to rent/move in August 1, 2020. Rent is only $680 and includes a dishwasher and a stack-able washer/dryer unit. Water & Trash are PAID!! Non-smokers only.
~References required as well as signing a one-year lease. Serious inquiries may contact us to set up an appointment and view this wonderful 2-bedroom apartment.
ADDRESS:
1019 Leavenworth, Manhattan, KS 66502
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1019-leavenworth-st-manhattan-ks/311431
Property Id 311431
(RLNE5955868)