Manhattan, KS
1019 Leavenworth St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1019 Leavenworth St

1019 Leavenworth Street · (785) 564-2848
Location

1019 Leavenworth Street, Manhattan, KS 66502
East Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $680 · Avail. Aug 1

$680

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 08/01/20 HUGHES & HUGHES - Property Id: 311431

~Location! Location! Location!! This apartment is not only right next to City Park, but also within walking distance of the K-State Campus, Aggieville, and Downtown!
~This is a 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment, offering off-street parking in a 4-plex and is available to rent/move in August 1, 2020. Rent is only $680 and includes a dishwasher and a stack-able washer/dryer unit. Water & Trash are PAID!! Non-smokers only.
~References required as well as signing a one-year lease. Serious inquiries may contact us to set up an appointment and view this wonderful 2-bedroom apartment.
ADDRESS:
1019 Leavenworth, Manhattan, KS 66502
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1019-leavenworth-st-manhattan-ks/311431
Property Id 311431

(RLNE5955868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Leavenworth St have any available units?
1019 Leavenworth St has a unit available for $680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 Leavenworth St have?
Some of 1019 Leavenworth St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 Leavenworth St currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Leavenworth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Leavenworth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1019 Leavenworth St is pet friendly.
Does 1019 Leavenworth St offer parking?
Yes, 1019 Leavenworth St offers parking.
Does 1019 Leavenworth St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 Leavenworth St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Leavenworth St have a pool?
No, 1019 Leavenworth St does not have a pool.
Does 1019 Leavenworth St have accessible units?
No, 1019 Leavenworth St does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Leavenworth St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 Leavenworth St has units with dishwashers.
