1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 PM
16 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maize, KS
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Maize
11 Units Available
Watercress Apartments
4060 Reed Ave, Maize, KS
1 Bedroom
$824
835 sqft
Community offers 24-hour fitness center, pool, sun deck, and more. Close to Old Navy, New Market Square, and Central Heights Shopping Mall. Units have brand new kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and private patio.
Results within 5 miles of Maize
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$669
738 sqft
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2.
Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
Westlink
2 Units Available
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$675
647 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Gardens Village, an all adult unique community with elevator access. Our residents enjoy daily activities such as playing bridge, dominoes, exercise class, jigsaw puzzles, and more.
Results within 10 miles of Maize
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Delano
3 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$999
525 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
8 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
Live the good life at Pinnacle Apartments in Wichita! Our 429 W. Central Ave location in Wichita's 67203 area is a convenient place to move. Choose from 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Contact us to book a time that we can give you a tour.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
935 N Nims St 5
935 Nims Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$650
675 sqft
ALL BILLS PAID CUTE 1 BR 1 BTH BY RIVER - Property Id: 204532 Cute one bedroom apartment in the heart of Riverside.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
1822 S. Bonn #2
1822 South Bonn Avenue, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$400
556 sqft
Cozy Affordable 1 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 271704 1822 S. Bonn #2 Wichita, KS Rent: $400.00 Deposit: $400.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
McCormick
1 Unit Available
1326 S. Vine
1326 South Vine Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$415
500 sqft
1326 S. Vine - Property Id: 291081 1322 S. Vine #3 ?Wichita,KS Rent: $415.00 ?Deposit: $415.00 Pets: No Pets Please Utilities: The resident pays gas and electric. Bedrooms: 1 Baths: 1 Heat and air: Yes Kitchen: Refrigerator and range.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
201 S St. Francis Unit #304
201 South Saint Francis Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$850
684 sqft
Beautiful Downtown Loft. HALF OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT! - Imagine living in a beautiful downtown loft apartment with high-end finishes. You are within walking distance to everything downtown but still able head home to peace and quite.
Last updated June 14 at 09:00pm
Delano
1 Unit Available
504 S. Osage St. - 6
504 S Osage St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$595
450 sqft
Newly remodeled one-bedroom in a brick eight-plex is just blocks away from restaurants, shopping, and coffee shops of the Delano District. It features all new appliances, new flooring, and a contemporary bathroom.
Last updated June 14 at 09:00pm
Benjamin Hills
1 Unit Available
2727 North Amidon Street - 402
2727 North Amidon Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$450
405 sqft
JR 1BR Remodeled NW apartments with lots of amenities! This complex features a swimming pool, ample parking, a large on-site laundry facility, and a newly remodeled clubhouse with an exercise room! It's close to grocery, retail, and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 09:00pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
928 N. Carter
928 Carter Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$549
450 sqft
This 1BR apartment is located in the vibrant, eclectic, Riverside neighborhood! A short distance to parks, museums, coffee shops, and more! This apartment has been completely remodeled with new click flooring, cabinetry, and modern fixtures! The
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Historic Midtown
1 Unit Available
1108 N Waco Ave
1108 North Waco Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$390
Nice one bedroom duplex apartment located at 1108 N Waco. Landlord pays water and trash service. For more information call (316)204-8394. (RLNE3185902)
Last updated June 14 at 09:00pm
Benjamin Hills
1 Unit Available
2600 North Amidon Avenue - 1
2600 North Amidon Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$495
500 sqft
All you pay is electric! Only $495 per month and FULLY remodeled! Pool, Gym, AWESOME clubhouse! Close to shopping, transit and in a great neighborhood! Call us at 316-669-4903 to schedule a showing today!
Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
806 N. Nims 1/2
806 N Nims St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$475
500 sqft
806 1/2 NIMS (Riverside) text 316-768-9584 - Property Id: 99954 for more info or to view property contact Ivan at 316-768-9584, DO NOT EMAIL, USE PHONE NUMBER PLEASE. call for application details. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.
Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
1335 Coolidge
1335 North Coolidge Avenue, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$550
- (RLNE2961927)