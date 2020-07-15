All apartments in Louisburg
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:07 PM

306 N 9th St Unit A

306 North 9th Street · (913) 839-2953
Location

306 North 9th Street, Louisburg, KS 66053

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 306 N 9th St Unit A · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Like New Louisburg Townhome-Available NOW!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve. If you found this unit on any of those places please call 913.839.2953
Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2018016?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Spacious 3 bedroom unit completely re-painted. Brand new carpet throughout. 2 Full bathrooms and a huge basement!!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5896484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 N 9th St Unit A have any available units?
306 N 9th St Unit A has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 306 N 9th St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
306 N 9th St Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 N 9th St Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 N 9th St Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 306 N 9th St Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 306 N 9th St Unit A offers parking.
Does 306 N 9th St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 N 9th St Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 N 9th St Unit A have a pool?
No, 306 N 9th St Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 306 N 9th St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 306 N 9th St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 306 N 9th St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 N 9th St Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 N 9th St Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 N 9th St Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
