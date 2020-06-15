All apartments in Hutchinson
Find more places like 208 N Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hutchinson, KS
/
208 N Main St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

208 N Main St

208 North Main Street · (785) 577-2021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

208 North Main Street, Hutchinson, KS 67501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $795 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated Downtown Hutchison Lofts - Property Id: 279636

$795/ month
One bedroom Lofts

These lofts are located in the heart of Downtown Hutchison. Each loft has very unique architectural features and very nice finishes. The units have new appliances, washer/dryer hookups, secured access after-hours, and much more. Rent includes trash, other utilities separate.

For more information, check out our website!
https://www.ks4rent.com/salina-apartments

-Newer appliances
- New flooring
- New lighting
- Secured access
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279636
Property Id 279636

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5795506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 N Main St have any available units?
208 N Main St has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 208 N Main St currently offering any rent specials?
208 N Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 N Main St pet-friendly?
No, 208 N Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hutchinson.
Does 208 N Main St offer parking?
No, 208 N Main St does not offer parking.
Does 208 N Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 N Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 N Main St have a pool?
No, 208 N Main St does not have a pool.
Does 208 N Main St have accessible units?
No, 208 N Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 208 N Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 N Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 N Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 N Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 208 N Main St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita, KSHaysville, KSValley Center, KS
Maize, KSSalina, KSNewton, KS
Halstead, KSDerby, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity