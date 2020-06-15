1715 Carey Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

COMING SOON! 3 bed 2 bath that's been Completely Remodeled Inside! - COMING SOON! This home has been completely remodeled inside! 3 bed, 2 bath home with outlets for outdoor hot tub. Large fenced in back yard and shed. Master bedroom has sliding door to the outside with its own porch. New cabinets in kitchen, and new carpet in all bedrooms and living room! New Central AC! Bathroom has new tile tub surround. Fridge, stove, washer, and dryer included. Single attached garage. No smoking. No pets. All utilities and lawn care are tenant's responsibility. 12 month lease. $895/mo. $895 deposit. We require all tenants to purchase and maintain a renters insurance policy.



