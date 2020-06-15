All apartments in Hutchinson
1715 Carey Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1715 Carey Blvd

1715 Carey Boulevard · (620) 615-2380
Location

1715 Carey Boulevard, Hutchinson, KS 67501

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1715 Carey Blvd · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
COMING SOON! 3 bed 2 bath that's been Completely Remodeled Inside! - COMING SOON! This home has been completely remodeled inside! 3 bed, 2 bath home with outlets for outdoor hot tub. Large fenced in back yard and shed. Master bedroom has sliding door to the outside with its own porch. New cabinets in kitchen, and new carpet in all bedrooms and living room! New Central AC! Bathroom has new tile tub surround. Fridge, stove, washer, and dryer included. Single attached garage. No smoking. No pets. All utilities and lawn care are tenant's responsibility. 12 month lease. $895/mo. $895 deposit. We require all tenants to purchase and maintain a renters insurance policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Carey Blvd have any available units?
1715 Carey Blvd has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1715 Carey Blvd have?
Some of 1715 Carey Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Carey Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Carey Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Carey Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1715 Carey Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hutchinson.
Does 1715 Carey Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Carey Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1715 Carey Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1715 Carey Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Carey Blvd have a pool?
No, 1715 Carey Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Carey Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1715 Carey Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Carey Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 Carey Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 Carey Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1715 Carey Blvd has units with air conditioning.
