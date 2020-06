Amenities

1218 E 10th Available 07/08/20 COMING THIS SUMMER! 2 bed 1 bath with large back yard - SHOWINGS AVAILABLE EARLY JULY! 2 bed 1 bath with large fenced-in back yard. One car attached garage with drive-way access and a mini-barn in the backyard provide extra storage space! W/D hookups and Central Heat and Air. Refrigerator and Stove included but not warranted. All utilities and lawn care are responsibility of the tenant. No smoking. No pets. We require all tenants to purchase and maintain a renters insurance policy. 12 month lease. $625/mo with a $625 deposit. $20 application fee. Application required for each adult. More information and application at rockrentalsks.com.



(RLNE4624396)